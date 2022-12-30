All six iKON members depart YG Entertainment, group's future plans up in the air

On Friday, December 29, 2022, YG Entertainment announced that iKON, the six-member K-pop boy group, had left the company upon mutually agreeing on the termination of their contract.

The group is currently searching for another management, and there are also talks of the members starting their own management company as they proceed as a self-produced independent group.

tako belle ~ REST @gnanique__ ALL iKON MEMBERS DID NOT RENEW WITH YG ENTERTAINMENT . THEY ARE FREE BUT THE SIX WILL STILL CONTINUE AS A GROUP, iKON ALL iKON MEMBERS DID NOT RENEW WITH YG ENTERTAINMENT . THEY ARE FREE BUT THE SIX WILL STILL CONTINUE AS A GROUP, iKON https://t.co/ZNI2HAzrJG

However, the members will use their official social media handles, Weverse accounts, and other fan community services through YG Entertainment, regardless of the contract termination.

Fans react to iKON terminating their contract with YG Entertainment

Since the news of the K-pop group's departure from YG Entertainment, fans have experienced various emotions as they try to comprehend how the group will continue their activities. While many fans rejoiced that the group is now free from the restrictions of a management company, others were worried that they might not be able to see the six idols together.

Regardless, fans were collectively happy that despite the termination of the contract, all the members have decided to stick together as iKON. Fans believe that whatever decision they end up taking would be for the best, and iKONICS (their fandom) will continue to showcase their undying love and support for their idols.

tako belle ~ REST @gnanique__ the fact that iKON are leaving YGE together and are also considering to establish a management team to keep the group ???? IM SO PROUD OF THEM the fact that iKON are leaving YGE together and are also considering to establish a management team to keep the group ???? IM SO PROUD OF THEM https://t.co/cd0QpjeK9s

📸 @Fakeinshity @Koreaboo I'M HAPPY AND SAD AT THE SAME TIME @Koreaboo I'M HAPPY AND SAD AT THE SAME TIME 😭

anne, @woodzbin THEY'RE LEAVING BEHIND THE COMPANY THAT NEVER TREATED THEM RIGHT BUT THEY'RE STAYING TOGETHER OF COURSE THEY ARE IKON THAT'S LIKE THE BEST SCENARIO POSSIBLETHEY'RE LEAVING BEHIND THE COMPANY THAT NEVER TREATED THEM RIGHT BUT THEY'RE STAYING TOGETHEROF COURSE THEY AREIKON THAT'S LIKE THE BEST SCENARIO POSSIBLE 😭😭😭 THEY'RE LEAVING BEHIND THE COMPANY THAT NEVER TREATED THEM RIGHT BUT THEY'RE STAYING TOGETHER 😭😭😭😭😭 OF COURSE THEY ARE 😭😭😭😭 IKON 😭😭😭😭😭😭

M. @queeniemalx iKONICS really get the best of both world. iKON let us know first via weverse before the media, they end their contract together, remain as a group & will even find a management to maintain their group activities while starting their own individual journey. HAPPY NEW YEAR BITCHES iKONICS really get the best of both world. iKON let us know first via weverse before the media, they end their contract together, remain as a group & will even find a management to maintain their group activities while starting their own individual journey. HAPPY NEW YEAR BITCHES https://t.co/dVLohC7Fke

♡ BOBBY IS FREE @jiwoniverse_ “even after 10,20,30,40 and 50 years. i want us to be friends forever. even if we dont do the same music anymore”



“it means we will be iKON until we die. we will be iKON even after death”



IN BOBBY and iKON WE TRUST “even after 10,20,30,40 and 50 years. i want us to be friends forever. even if we dont do the same music anymore”“it means we will be iKON until we die. we will be iKON even after death”IN BOBBY and iKON WE TRUST https://t.co/D3NU7nNTw7

With iKON's departure from YG Entertainment, it leaves the company with no more than four active groups, namely, BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, WINNER, and TREASURE.

BLACKPINK and Taeyang from BIGBANG have shifted to TheBlackLabel, which is still under YG Entertainment. Although G-Dragon stays with the company, the other two BIGBANG members, Daesung and T.O.P., have left the management.

As more and more artists depart the company, which is one of the big four entertainment companies in the K-pop industry, fans are concerned about what the real reason behind the decrease in their artist crowd might be.

Many fans also believe that it's right for the artists to leave the company if they think that they aren't really benefitting from the management or if the company is too restrictive of their activities.

7Maria Edwards @7mariaEdwards @Koreaboo WOW everybody leaving industries moving to another or doing their own, all through this year 2022,making a brand new 2023,and a new image for themselves. Sometimes we are to move over a new leaf, if it's right or best for us so I'm happy for any Artists @Koreaboo WOW everybody leaving industries moving to another or doing their own, all through this year 2022,making a brand new 2023,and a new image for themselves. Sometimes we are to move over a new leaf, if it's right or best for us so I'm happy for any Artists🙏🎊🇺🇸

Since terminating a contract is quite an intimidating decision given the uncertainty it brings, fans are proud of the artists for making a bold choice.

As iKON promises that they are ready to create their own independent label just to orchestrate their group activities, fans are happy that the members are confident about staying together even if they embark on solo careers at the same time.

