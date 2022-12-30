All six iKON members depart YG Entertainment, group's future plans up in the air

On Friday, December 29, 2022, YG Entertainment announced that iKON, the six-member K-pop boy group, had left the company upon mutually agreeing on the termination of their contract.
The group is currently searching for another management, and there are also talks of the members starting their own management company as they proceed as a self-produced independent group.
However, the members will use their official social media handles, Weverse accounts, and other fan community services through YG Entertainment, regardless of the contract termination.
Fans react to iKON terminating their contract with YG Entertainment
Since the news of the K-pop group's departure from YG Entertainment, fans have experienced various emotions as they try to comprehend how the group will continue their activities. While many fans rejoiced that the group is now free from the restrictions of a management company, others were worried that they might not be able to see the six idols together.
Regardless, fans were collectively happy that despite the termination of the contract, all the members have decided to stick together as iKON. Fans believe that whatever decision they end up taking would be for the best, and iKONICS (their fandom) will continue to showcase their undying love and support for their idols.
With iKON's departure from YG Entertainment, it leaves the company with no more than four active groups, namely, BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, WINNER, and TREASURE.
BLACKPINK and Taeyang from BIGBANG have shifted to TheBlackLabel, which is still under YG Entertainment. Although G-Dragon stays with the company, the other two BIGBANG members, Daesung and T.O.P., have left the management.
As more and more artists depart the company, which is one of the big four entertainment companies in the K-pop industry, fans are concerned about what the real reason behind the decrease in their artist crowd might be.
Many fans also believe that it's right for the artists to leave the company if they think that they aren't really benefitting from the management or if the company is too restrictive of their activities.
Since terminating a contract is quite an intimidating decision given the uncertainty it brings, fans are proud of the artists for making a bold choice.
As iKON promises that they are ready to create their own independent label just to orchestrate their group activities, fans are happy that the members are confident about staying together even if they embark on solo careers at the same time.