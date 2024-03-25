New $1.2T government spending bill signed by Joe Biden explored as it bans U.S. Embassies from flying LGBTQ Pride flag

A recently passed government spending package signed by President Joe Biden includes a provision for a ban on flying LGBTQ pride flags at U.S. Embassies. Congress passed the $1.2 Trillion bill on Saturday, March 23, 2024, to avert a partial government shutdown.

Per the 1,012-page text, no funds under the bill allow any U.S. State Department facilities to fly any flag other than the "U.S. flag, the POW/MIA flag, the Hostage and Wrongful Detainee flag, flag of a state, flag of an Indian Tribal government, official branded flag of a U.S. agency or the sovereign flag of other countries."

Pride flags were first allowed to be flown at U.S. Embassies during President Obama's administration

A news release from the White House on Thursday described the spending bill as a "compromise between Republicans and Democrats," as the day inched closer to the funding's midnight deadline.

Per a report by NBC News, House Speaker Mike Johnson used the provision in question "in a closed-door meeting" to urge Republican lawmakers to approve the bill. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, reportedly, filed a motion to remove Johnson from the spending bill.

The spending package pushes the Republican-led agenda to stop the display of pride flags at U.S. embassies, which was first permitted during President Obama's administration (2015). The Human Rights Campaign strongly criticized Republican reps for using the "appropriations process to attack LGTBQ+ people,"

To be noted, the bill reverses a 2021 State Department authorization allowing embassies to flow the pride flag on the pole during the Pride month (July).

Additionally, per the bill, while the rainbow flag cannot be displayed over embassies, it does not bar them from being flown elsewhere on its premises.

In light of the ban on displaying the pride flag over U.S. State Department facilities, the White House released a statement to work towards repealing the ban, adding:

"Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans."

Expand Tweet

However, the statement elaborated that they did manage to put an end to over 50 policies working against the LGBTQ+ community. The current administration has been vocal in uplifting the rights of marginalized communities, especially the LGBTQ+ community, a significant change from previous administrations.

More about the spending bill

In addition to banning pride flags on U.S. State Department buildings, the spending bill incorporates several other provisions including no additional funding for border security, that have left both sides critical of the bill.

The bill entailed $9.5 billion in funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and $650 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Several House Republicans including Chip Roy (Texas) were against the increased spending. Roy stated he "wanted some sense of sanity" on spending and border security.