Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson over proposed spending bill

On Friday, March 22, 2024, Georgia Rep. (R) Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson mid-session. However, Greene stopped short of forcing a vote to oust the speaker, avoiding a repeat of the chaos witnessed last October when the former speaker, Kevin McCarthy, was similarly removed.

The move came after Johnson, relying on democratic votes, managed to pass a $1.2 trillion spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. The Georgia rep. told reporters that it was "more of a warning than a pink slip," as she did not intend to "throw the House into chaos," referring to the three and a half weeks the chamber remained without a speaker when McCarthy was removed.

McCarthy was ousted when his far-right peers, dissatisfied with his compromise with Democrats to prevent a federal shutdown, noted a "motion to vacate."

Mike Johnson's fate remains uncertain as House goes for a two-week spring recess

Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has served as a speaker for five months. His expulsion requires majority support from the House. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not file the motion as privileged, which would force a vote within two days, but rather as a regular motion that a committee would oversee.

Talking about her decision, Greene told reporters:

"I'm not saying that it won’t happen in two weeks or it won't happen in a month or who knows when. But I am saying the clock has started. It’s time for our conference to choose a new speaker."

Several House members expressed their support for Speaker Johnson. Rep. Matt Gaetz told reporters that he doesn't want Johnson expelled, arguing that in his place, a Democrat would end up on the chair.

Gaetz's Democrat peer, Tom Suozzi, also stated he would vote to keep the speaker, telling reporters the motion was "absurd" and a "comedy routine." Several Democrats have previously stated they would save Mike Johnson, stating they want to prevent another fight over replacement that could bring the House to a halt.

Suozzi's Republican counterpart from New York, Mike Lawler, called for support to save Mike Johnson from the Democrats several times on Friday. Lawler remarked Greene's motion would "make chaos and create unnecessary distractions."

A spokesperson for Johnson, Raj Shah, told reports that the Speaker's focus remains on governing, adding:

"He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense, and demonstrates how we’ll grow our majority."

However, Rep. Ralph Norman remained non-committal on the motion to vacate, explaining that he wanted to hear who Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to replace Johnson.

Mike Johnson's fate remains uncertain as the House embarks on a two-week spring recess, starting Friday. The House Assembly resumes a session on April 9, 2024.