New development in the Scott Peterson case: Man accused of wife’s 2002 murder moved off California’s death row

In October 2022, convicted murderer Scott Peterson was moved off California's death row.

Scott Peterson, a 50-year-old from San Diego, California, was accused of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, on December 24, 2002. Laci Peterson was reportedly pregnant at the time.

CNN reported that on November 12, 2004, a California jury convicted Peterson of 2 counts of murder. He was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson and the second-degree murder of the unborn fetus.

AP News reported that in October 2022, after approximately 17 years on death row, a California judge transferred Peterson after contemplating the idea of carrying out a new trial for the convicted murderer. This development emerged after courts began to suspect that the initial jury in the 2004 case may have been biased.

Scott Peterson was deemed a suspect for a host of reasons

KRXI-TV reported that in the initial 2004 trial, the prosecution alleged that Scott Peterson murdered his wife for several reasons. This included his involvement in an extra-marital affair and financial problems that had made him uncertain about his ability to support Laci Peterson's child, who was to be named Connor.

The Modesto Bee reported that in December 2003, Peterson reported that his wife was missing. In April 2003, a couple walking their dog in Richmond's Point Isabel Regional Shoreline Park discovered the remains of Laci Peterson and her unborn son. While autopsy tests did not identify Laci Peterson's cause of death, it was concluded that the fetus died in utero.

The prosecution team stated that Scott Peterson was the likely suspect since Laci's death seemed pre-planned, as Scott had reportedly changed his appearance and purchased a new vehicle before it was determined that his wife had died. The prosecution determined that this was a sign that he knew his wife would not return, as these actions were supposedly efforts to avoid recognition from the press.

On April 18, 2003, Scott was arrested by California authorities and charged with the murders.

Why is the State considering a re-trial?

As per the Associated Press, in August 2020, the California high court discovered that in the initial 2003 Peterson trial, certain jurors who disagreed with the death penalty had been dismissed from taking part in the case.

At a resentencing hearing, Laci Peterson's mother, Sharon Rocha, made a statement about the case.

Rocha said:

"No matter what happens, no matter what transpires in the future, there are two things that will never change. Laci and Connor will always be dead. And you will always be their murderer."

As of October 2022, it has not yet been determined whether or not the case will go to court again.

