“NEW JIMIN MUSIC IS COMING”: ARMYs react as a Twitter user claims spotting BTS’ Jimin reportedly filming for an upcoming project at a hot spring

On November 23, 2023, the X user @jmnxlv shared an update regarding BTS' Jimin, stating that he was spotted at a Suanbo hot spring in Chungju, South Korea, reportedly filming for his upcoming project.

On the same day, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer and Jungkook were spotted at Gimpo International Airport as they departed for their overseas schedule to Japan.

As the post went viral, many fans started translating the user's post into English so that international fans could understand the context. The users explained that locals spotted the idol at a hot spring, and he was reportedly filming a music video.

A lot of fans are now speculating that the idol might be releasing new music—a single or an album—soon.

Expand Tweet

"OH MY GOD": Fans can't wait to see Jimin's reported new music

Expand Tweet

The X user, @jmnxlv, shared a picture on her Twitter account with excerpts in Korean, which were later translated by many fans online. In the translated text, the narrator mentioned that a resident of Chungju who was like her older sister went to Suanbo Hot Spring and encountered Like Crazy singer filming for his upcoming music videos.

Expand Tweet

The resident described Jimin's beauty as unreal and expressed that witnessing the Like Crazy singer live was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The excerpt stated:

"An older sister I know lives in Chungju, and she came to Suanbo Hot Springs yesterday to record Jimin’s music video~! I took pictures overseas and I guess I also took pictures in Korea~~!!"

The post further reads:

"The person who saw Jimin in real life said he was speechless... he felt like he was not from this world... The dancers who came with him all said he had celebrity-level beauty.... I was so jealous of the person who saw the idol in real life."

The post's narrator further described that the older sister living in Chungju had a younger brother who ran a coffee shop, and she made a reservation for 60 cups to witness the idol recording his music videos.

The person narrating her experience stated that they watched the idol from afar and would never forget it.

"An older sister I know is a native of Chungju and she told me today that the photo was taken at Suanbo Hot Springs... A younger brother she knows runs a coffee shop there and she made a reservation for 60 cups of coffee... Haha, I also came up with a certain concept," they said.

I don't know if it will come out... so I'm looking forward to it... As for the dancers... I just hope there aren't any female dancers... hahaha Really, we will see our Jimin in person... someday right? The real thing that leaves me speechless...I want to welcome it even from afar," they added.

Fans, after reading the posts, got all excited. They are currently awaiting the official announcement and can't wait to see the new music video by the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer.

Take a look at how fans are reacting as the aforementioned Twitter user claims that they have spotted Jimin at the Suanbo hotspring.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Big Hit Entertainment recently announced that the singer has started his military enlistment process, and more details will be announced soon.