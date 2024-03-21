Nicholas Galitzine reveals BTS stood among the several choreography references used for his recent film with Anne Hathaway

On Wednesday, March 20, during Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway's interview with E! News for their film, The Idea of You, it was revealed that the K-pop boy group, BTS, was used as a reference for the movie's choreographies. During the interview, the two actors were asked about the inspiration behind the main male character of the movie, Hayes Campbell.

Many people, including the interviewer, were curious as to whether the character Hayes Campell was inspired by the famous British singer, Harry Styles, during his time as a One Direction member. As a reply, the two celebrities strongly denied the same and stated that Hayes Campell is an independent character.

However, Nicholas Galitzine added that they did take inspiration from other artists for their movies, including BTS, for the dance choreographies.

As the interview appeared on the internet, ARMYs were both surprised and delighted to learn about the same. While it's no surprise that BTS has mesmerized netizens around the world with their impeccable dance skills and show-stopping choreographies, they were glad to know that they've been used as inspiration and references for other projects.

The Idea Of You's Nicholas Galitzine reveals that the K-pop boy group BTS stood among the choreography references used for his film

The Idea Of You is a recently released British film that hit the screens on March 16, 2024. The film showcased the life of a boy band's lead singer, Hayes Campbell, who falls in love with a 40-year-old single mother. The story kickstarts with the single mother, Solène Marchand, taking her daughter to the annual music festival, Coachella, upon her ex-husband's request.

There, she's hit with an unexpected turn of events and finds herself falling for the boy band, August Moon's lead singer, Hayes Campbell, who is 24 years old.

The film was directed by Michael Showalter and the screenplay was created by Jennifer Westfeldt. The Idea Of You stands as an adaptation of the famous novel written by Robinne Lee under the same name.

Following the film's release, the two stars, Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway were invited for an interview at the news outlet, E! News. Among the several questions that the two stars discussed during the interview, one of them inquired about the inspiration behind the lead male character, Hayes Campbell.

Since the name sounded too similar to Harry Styles and the character's qualities also showcased similarities to the former One Direction singer, fans had speculated about the same.

However, both Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine denied the speculations and stated that the character isn't based on any existing artist.

However, Nicholas Galitzine briefly explained that BTS was referenced for the movie's choreography purposes:

"I think Hayes is just a wonderful character in of himself, and you know, there were so many amazing references. We used BTS for sort of all of the choreography, which was really great."

Given that Hayes Campbell was a lead singer of a boy band, dance skills, and choreographies were natural requirements for his character. When fans learned that BTS stood as the inspiration and reference behind the same, they were delighted and celebrated the news.