"No Accidents just Incidents" — Internet reacts to Spirit Airlines going viral for never having a fatal accident despite being criticized in the past

Amid the series of plane crash incidents occurring lately in North America, Spirit Airlines has been going viral for never witnessing a fatal accident till date, despite facing other complaints. Flyers have previously complained about small seats, frequent delays, lack of complimentary snacks, and baggage fees, when it came to this ultra-low cost airline.

Social media platforms like X have been filled with reactions from netizens concerned about the safety of planes offered by this airline. A user (@SaycheeseDGTL) tweeted:

"Spirit Airlines is going viral on social media for NEVER having a fatal accident. Spirit Airlines received slander in the past for having cheap seats & bad customer service."

Several users also shared their experiences with this airline while comparing it to others like Delta. A user wrote:

"Spirit Airlines... No Accidents just Incidents."

Another netizen wrote:

"I've had worst experiences on Delta and United than I have on Spirit ngl."

"The seats are not that bad and you get an amazing view for cheap…" explained another user.

"So you telling me it’s cheap and it’s safe," added a tweet.

A lot of other netizens had a similar perspective towards the airline as well. A user tweeted:

"It may have been cheap but you survived 😂."

"Same internet that trashed it, now hails it," stated a netizen.

"If I fly I’m flying Spirit," declared another one.

Spirit Airlines had been criticized multiple times in the past for several factors

As previously mentioned, Spirit Airlines has been under scrutiny a number of times in the past. Back in 1994, due to flights being overbooked, the airline canceled about 1,400 tickets. This issue reportedly took place after the airline provided wrong information to the travel agents entrusted with booking tickets.

Spirit then promised that all the passengers who had paid for their tickets would reach their destination, even if the airline had to opt for planes by competitive companies. According to a January 2025 article by CNBC, Spirit was also the airline company that got most affected due to COVID-19.

After facing immense losses over time, Spirit even filed for bankruptcy protection last year in November. According to the outlet, the airline had been working its way to get out of the situation. Despite many complaints about the airline, flyers are currently prone to choosing their services due to its record of not being involved in any fatal accident.

As for the news about plane crashes in the US, the latest incident happened on Wednesday at 8.30 am local time, killing two people. The fatal crash took place at the Marana Regional Airport in Arizona. The crash was reportedly caused when two small planes collided into each other in mid air, as per reports by USA Today.

In a press release from the Marana Police Department, Marana Airport Superintendent Galen Beem offered condolences to the ones impacted by the tragic incident.

