"No remorse, no release"— Internet reacts to Texas denying parole to Yolanda Saldívar, convicted for killing Selena Quintanilla

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who murdered Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in 1995, was denied parole on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Yolanda, who was the founder and president of the singer's fan club, was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 but was given the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The now-64-year-old became eligible for parole on March 30, 2025. However, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole told People Magazine on March 27, 2025, that Yolanda was denied early release from jail "after thorough consideration."

As soon as netizens and fans of the singer learned about the news, they took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions. Many stated that Yolanda Saldívar shouldn't be released if she wasn't remorseful for what she did to Selena Quintanilla.

"No remorse, no release," a user on Reddit commented.

Neitzens reacted to Selena Quintanilla's killer being denied parole (Image via @Lokaji/Reddit)

Netizens pointed at Saldívar's reported lack of remorse in killing Selena Quintanilla, whom they stated was a "beloved legend."

According to the New York Post, Yolanda's family claimed that she insisted that she shot the singer in self-defense during their confrontation. Yolanda alleged that it was because of the singer's "aggression" that she had to defend herself. She also claimed that Selena Quintanilla's death was her own fault.

Netizens said Yolanda Saldívar's "lack of remorse" made her "even more despised."

"Yup, she literally killed a beloved legend. And the fact that she lacks remorse makes her even more despised," a user on Reddit said.

"100%. And Parole is generally for people who take responsibility and make changes to prove themselves and she has done no such thing. The opposite is true. So glad they made the right decision here," another Reddit user said.

"Yolanda still puts the blame on Selena for her death, there's no way she should ever be released. She's not remorseful at all after all these years," another user on Reddit said.

Meanwhile, other netizens said that being denied parole and staying in prison would be a much better option for Yolanda Saldívar in terms of her safety. They pointed out that people would be coming after her if she ever got out.

"They knew the moment she was released, the entire Mexican community would come for her (me, I'd be coming for her). She's safer in prison," a Reddit user commented.

"For her own d**n safety! People would be lining up outside the prison on the day...," another user on Reddit said.

Selena Quintanilla's killer, Yolanda Saldívar, denied parole because of a possible "threat to public safety"

The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole explained why they denied Selena Quintanilla's killer, Yolanda Saldívar, parole 30 years after her conviction. The Board listed "Nature of Offense" as the reason behind the parole denial.

"The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior, or conscious selection of victim's vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety," the Board elaborated.

The decision came after a "thorough investigation" of all the available information in the case, per the statement. It reportedly includes the confidential interviews related to the case.

Saldívar was a founder and president of the late singer's fan club until the singer allegedly confronted her about some embezzlement allegations on March 21, 1995. Deadline reported that the confrontation led to Yolanda shooting Selena Quintanilla, which eventually led to her death.

Yolanda Saldívar disputed the embezzlement allegations in Oxygen True Crime's Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them docuseries in 2024. She also said that the shooting was an accident, according to the outlet.

Following Yolanda Saldívar's recent denial of parole, she will have another chance for a parole review in March 2030.

