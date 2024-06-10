Where is Yolanda Saldivar now? Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's convicted murderer reveals her desire to work with Shakira

Yolanda Saldivar, the president of Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's fan club, murdered Selena just two weeks before her 24th birthday. Saldivar had not spoken in public since then, until recently. Sources like Hola! stated that Saldivar has expressed her desire to rejoin the entertainment sector.

Since the murder, Yolanda Saldivar was sentenced to 30 years in jail in 1995. However, now that she may be released in 2025, she is reportedly eyeing a return to the music industry.

Nevertheless, Saldivar's Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate record states that she is presently spending time at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit jail in Gatesville. She will be chosen for parole on March 30, 2025.

Yolanda Saldivar wants to work with Shakira after her release

The late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's statue at Madame Tussauds New York (Image via Getty)

Yolanda Saldivar, a licensed nurse, oversaw two of Quintanilla's clothing businesses after serving as the president of the singer's fan club.

Saldivar entered Selena's life through the fan club, where she held the position of president and became her close friend and business colleague. She finally rose to the position of manager of Selena Etc., her clothes boutique, where she gained access to Selena's corporate bank accounts.

However, at the beginning of 1995, multiple employees told Selena's father they had past-due payments on their payrolls. This led her father, Abraham, to suspect that Yolanda Saldivar was embezzling money.

Abraham, Selena, and her sister Suzette approached Saldivar on March 9, 1995, alleging that she had stolen money from the fan club and stores. As a consequence, she lost her job.

Associated Press reported that Saldivar looked to buy a gun from a San Antonio gun store two days after Selena confronted her. On March 31, 1995, Selena agreed to meet Yolanda Saldivar at a Corpus Christi Days Inn motel to obtain the different financial paperwork Saldivar still possessed.

Later that night, in the same motel, Saldivar shot the singer in the back, severing an artery. After being transported to Corpus Christi Memorial Hospital, Selena suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to her eventual death.

As per the records of Oxygen.com, Yolanda Saldivar was arrested later in the same year. She now lives at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit, previously known as the Mountain View Unit, for female offenders while serving her sentence with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The prison is situated about 300 miles north of Corpus Christi, near Gatesville, Texas, in Coryell County.

Now, almost 30 years later, Saldivar has shared her goals and ambitions as she gets closer to being released from prison on parole in March 2025.

Saldivar, who may be starting a new chapter in her life, has stated that she wants to work again and collaborate closely with the global superstar Shakira as her assistant. She has allegedly been following the singer's career from behind bars.

The inclusion of Shakira in Saldivar's plans has reportedly stirred controversy on social media and in the music industry. This plan shocked the singer's fans and made them anxious as they questioned her safety.

Yolanda Saldivar also has her own documentary

In a recent documentary, Yolanda Saldivar shared her thoughts on Selena Quintanilla Pérez almost 30 years after her death.

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, a new Oxygen True Crime documentary, has Saldívar discussing her personal and professional relationship with Selena from behind bars.

Madame Tussauds New York Hosts Selena Quintanilla's Sister for Unveiling of Late Singer's Figure in Times Square (Image via Getty)

New interviews with Saldivar, prosecutors, the hostage negotiator who spoke with Saldivar following Selena's death, and the police officers who were present in the aftermath of the murder were all featured in the three-part series that aired on February 17 and 18, 2024.

For the first time, Saldivar's family also spoke up, releasing previously undisclosed records and documents to demonstrate that the tragedy involved more details than the general public was aware of.

Meanwhile, neither Shakira nor a representative from her team has commented on the news directly as of yet.