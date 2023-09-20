"No way anyone is watching Hunger Games without Jennifer Lawrence"- Fans divided over Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has finally received a full trailer, giving a glimpse at the exquisite world of the franchise, which has already been teased multiple times with promotional pictures and teasers before. Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes serves as a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012) and is the fifth installment in The Hunger Games film series.

The new film replaces Jennifer Lawrence's beloved lead with Rachael Zegler, who will play Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from District 12. This has many fans divided over the new film, with many expressing how the gorgeous new trailer has changed their perspective about the film while others claimed that it would never live up to the original four films, which featured Lawrence as the protagonist.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 17, 2023.

Fans offer varied opinions about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

While the initial response to a Hunger Games reboot seemed to be more frowned upon, the promotion has convinced most fans about the potential of the film and that of Rachel Zegler, the lead actress in the prequel film. But still, some fans are not open to the idea of a new Hunger Games.

This led X (formerly Twitter) into a space of divided opinions, where many fans expressed their interest and others their distrust about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes additionally stars Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

