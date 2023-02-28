"Nobody tried to help that man": San Antonio pitbull attack video leaves internet horrified 

A video of pitbull dogs attacking an elderly man is being widely circulated on the internet. The video has left social media users in utter shock. The incident took place in San Antonio, Texas, and in it, an 81-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by pitbull dogs.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday, February 24, 2023. As soon as the videos went online, social media users were left enraged. One user even said, "nobody tried to help that man."

Trigger warning: This article contains some visuals that might be uncomfortable. Viewer's discretion is advised.

SheepDog Society LLC: "Nobody tried to help that man. They are just as guilty in my book."

It was reported that the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the elderly man, Najera, who was a US Air Force veteran, and his wife, Juanita Najera, 74, went to the 2800 block of Depla street to visit a friend.

However, upon returning to their vehicle, the dogs who were living next to the house that the elderly couple was visiting, came running towards them and started attacking the 81-year-old man. The 74-year-old lady was trying to help him but was injured by the pitbull.

In the now widely circulated video on the internet, it can be seen that the pitbull brutally attacked the man and he was left in blood. Soon after this, firemen came to the spot of the incident and started to shoo away the dogs.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said that the fire crew responded to a dog bite call and as their team reached there, they saw the elderly man being dragged by a pitbull.

Hood further said:

"They could see him completely bloodied before they got out of the fire truck.”

Social media users were left in utter shock after watching the video of pitbull attacking an elderly man

As netizens came across the video of the shocking incident, they were left furious. Several users wondered why people still keep pitbulls as pets even after learning about such incidents, while others blamed it on the owners who trained the pets in such a manner.

See reactions here:

Sean Seraphim Alexander Miller: "Pitbulls were bred for dog fighting from breeds bred for ratting. They were bred for offensive attacks. Many more breeds were bred for defensive attacks, and thus are much less likely to attack unprovoked. The problem is the Pitbull brain. Lobotomies remedy this issue."

Savio Neves:

"Dogs in general can bite and attack their owners, but the thing is that the pitbull has the capacity to do so. My man i've seen people that raised pitbull like their child and the dog still killed their kids."

WestTexasAl:

When was the last time you read about a "german shepard" attack?

Like... never. Every one of these dog attacks is a PB.

Pitbulls are inherently brain damaged (from in-breeding).

"Because the dog was a pitbull. When was the last time you read about a 'german shepard' attack? Like... never. Every one of these dog attacks is a PB. Pitbulls are inherently brain damaged (from in-breeding). Decades ago, they might've been decent dogs. Not so much anymore."

Angry Mop: "A pitbull does not randomly attack someone if socialized and trained properly. Just like every other dog breed."

jujubs: "big dogs, ESPECIALLY big dogs like rottweilers and pitbull should be owned just by people who know how to raise them. And I say that as a owner of a pittie. I knew so may histórias like that, that I trained my dog to be defenseless. He doesnt attack anyone and worse is attacked+"

Twitter users' reaction on the incident (Image via snip from Twitter)

patience (lovely era):



"Dog breeds are not human races, please learn science. Racists love the pitbull argument because of the similarities but in the case of the dogs they were specifically bred to be violent and attack others. You cannot do this with humans."

Was there any action taken against the owner of the dogs and what happened to the pitbulls after the incident? Know all about it

In a statement, San Antonio police said that the owner of the dogs, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, has been arrested in connection with the attack.

It was further mentioned:

"Moreno faces felony charges of attack by a dangerous dog causing death and injury to an elderly person."

After the shocking incident took place, Animal Care Services released a statement on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in which they said that all the three dogs that were related to the brutal attack were in the custody of Animal Care Services and have been euthanized.

It was further stated:

"The two dogs confirmed to have participated in the attack were euthanized Friday evening while the third was euthanized Saturday."

Animal Care Services also shared information in a statement that the same dogs were earlier also involved in a fight that took place two years ago, but at that time, the agency was unable to prevent their release because the injured victim declined to file an affidavit related to the attack.

