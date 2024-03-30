"Non-stop stream of lies and bullying": Ioan Gruffudd's fiancée Bianca Wallace says she was forced to share MS diagnosis through "abuse campaign"

Expired fame Bianca Wallace, who announced engagement with Ioan Gruffudd earlier this year, recently shared that she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

March is Multiple Sclerosis month and on Friday, March 29, actress Bianca Wallace opened up about suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) since 2018, saying:

"During 2018-2021 it was a particularly difficult period in my life."

Wallace hinted at being dragged into Alice Evans' post-separation "abuse campaign" from his fiance and her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd. Following her separation from Gruffudd, Evans allegedly released Bianca's MS diagnosis online, which attracted a lot of unwanted attention to the actress, already struggling to come to terms with MS.

Wallace started her post by saying that she would like to open up about her "personal experience of being publicly bullied and having MS." She described Evans' campaign against her as "years of a non-stop stream of bullying and lying across social media and in turn, the media."

Bianca Wallace speaks up about being 'used as collateral' in Evans' post-separation abuse campaign

On January 20, Bianca Wallace announced getting engaged with Ioan Gruffudd, 51, on Instagram.

Before Wallace, Gruffudd was married to Alice Evans, 55. After the couple had been married for almost 14 years, Alice announced their separation in January 2021. Two months later, Ioan filed for a divorce. A year later, Gruffudd filed a restraining order against Evans on the grounds of domestic violence in February 2022. The order also protected Gruffudd's girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.

Wallace first talked about the years 2018-2021 as being a dark time for her, stating:

"An aggressive MS diagnosis, decided life was short and changed careers, I left an abusive marriage after many years, lived on my own for a year, began healing, worked on my health, fell in love with someone from 11,000km away during a worldwide travel ban, I was police relocated from my home in Brisbane, and then after three years of battling for myself and my life, and after months of being assisted by Queensland Police with visa, etc, I finally arrived in France on 25 September 2021, where I would begin my new journey and new life."

Bianca then spoke up about how her MS diagnosis was publicly exposed as part of the campaign, taking her privacy and safety away. She also confessed to receiving "hundreds of hate messages" saying people hoped MS would kill her or she would kill herself.

Walalce's terrible experience reportedly led her to have two MS attacks in 2022, one to her brain and the other to her spine. It was after suffering through two months of harassment that Bianca decided to share her story by herself.

Then, Wallace said that the reason she was bringing it up now was:

"because it's not ok! Because we have no idea what a person is really going through in life and don't have the right to assume. I didn't deserve to have the MS exposed, made so much worse by the lies and harassment attached."

Bianca Wallace finally ended her note by saying how she believed "to do better" and that one must respect someone diagnosed with a chronic disease enough to give them time and space to come to terms with it on their own.

Gruffudd and Evans were declared legally divorced in July 2023, after five months of which he announced engagement with Wallace.