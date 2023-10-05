10 NBA stars who went through divorce

In the NBA world, several star players faced divorce. From high-profile relationships to legal battles, these athletes have experienced the emotional strains of marital separation.

Here are 10 NBA stars who went through the divorce process while under the constant scrutiny of the public eye.

10 NBA stars who had to go through the harsh reality of divorce

In professional basketball, where fame and fortune seem boundless, NBA stars are not immune to the realities of life, and some struggle to keep their marriages.

Despite their on-court success, these 10 stars are made human through the harsh and emotional process of divorce.

Michael Jordan

Jordan married Juanita Vanoy at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 1989. They have two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, and a daughter, Jasmine. The Jordans filed for divorce twice and were granted a final decree of dissolution of marriage on Dec. 29, 2006. Juanita received a $168 million settlement, making it the largest celebrity divorce settlement on public record at that time.

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal married Shaunie Nelson on Dec. 26, 2002. They had four children together, and their divorce was finalized in 2011, with O'Neal taking responsibility for the failed marriage by admitting to his mistakes and greed.

Dwyane Wade

Before being with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade married high school girlfriend Siovaughn Funches in 2022. The couple split in 2007, and their divorce was finalized in 2010 after an intense court battle. In 2011, Wade was granted sole custody of his two children.

Jason Kidd

In 2001, Jason Kidd faced a domestic abuse charge for assaulting his wife, leading to anger management classes. Despite multiple attempts to reconcile, the incident led to their divorce in 2007. Kidd claimed jealousy and paranoia, while his wife alleged severe abuse, including a broken rib and damaged hearing.

Lamar Odom

In September 2009, Lamar Odom swiftly married Khloe Kardashian after a month of dating. Their relationship was showcased on TV, making Odom a household name. The former Lakers forward faced legal issues and drug abuse rumors, leading to their divorce proceedings in 2013.

Following Odom's hospitalization in October 2015 due to drug-related health issues, he recovered with the support of Kardashian. They finalized their divorce in December 2016.

Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries dated and married reality TV star Kim Kardashian in 2011, with their wedding being shown on television. However, Kardashian filed for divorce just 72 days after their marriage.

Carmelo Anthony

Melo married Alani "La La" Vazquez in 2010. They experienced periods of separation including a reported move-out in 2017, but reconciled in 2018. However, Vazquez filed for divorce in June 2021.

Kevin Garnett

In July 2004, Kevin Garnett exchanged vows with Brandi Padilla, and it was the reason why the former Timberwolves star missed the Athens Olympic Games. In June 2018, Padilla filed for divorce and asked for custody of their children.

Tim Duncan

In July 2001, Tim Duncan and Amy Sherrill got married and eventually became parents to two children. Their marital journey ended in August 2013 and marked the conclusion of their relationship that lasted more than a decade together.

Tony Parker

French NBA point guard Tony Parker began dating actress Eva Longoria in November 2004. The couple got engaged on Nov. 30, 2006, and married in a civil ceremony on July 7, 2007. The marriage ended on Jan. 28, 2011, filing in Los Angeles for irreconcilable differences and seeking spousal support.