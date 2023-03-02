"Not everything is demonic": Cece Winans sparks controversy over Whitney Houston lyrics criticism

In a recent sermon, Cece Winans, the American gospel singer, revealed that she turned down the opportunity to feature in the video of her best friend, Whitney Houston's 1993 hit single I'm Every Woman.

In her sermon, Winans preached about refraining from doing things that are deemed "ungodly." To emphasize her point, the Believe For It singer gave an example of the time she refused to feature in Houston's video. She reasoned:

"When you think about how it was written, it’s a great song, but the lyrics don’t line up with the word of God.”

She added that Houston knew that Cece would refuse the offer. Replying in the affirmative, she said:

“It started off with ‘I can cast a spell’ I’m not singing that!"

Cece Winans continued to preach that people get so "caught up in the beat" that they don't realize what they're listening to and called it "demonic."

Her comments sparked controversy online, with a clear divide between those who supported her and those criticizing her. One user @kierasharice explained:

Cece Winans took the line "I can cast a spell..." too literally": Netizens stand divided over singer's comments

As news of Cece Winans's sermon spread, internet users took to social media to give their two cents on her comments. Two very distinct opinions were seen online, with one speaking against her conservative views and the other stating that Cece was not wrong.

Those defending Whitney Houston commented on the gospel singer's taking the lyrics of the song too literally. They stated that she was "deceiving listeners" by producing her own narrative.

Twitterati remarked that the song was meant to empower women and that the lyrics were metaphorical.

An exasperated user, @thefineauthor, commented:

"My lord, it's a metaphor... Whitney was a devout Christain... overly sanctified ppl irk me so bad lord."

Here are some comments online criticizing Cece Winans's comments:

The other half of Twitter supported the 58-year-old. They remarked that Cece was right in her belief and that she had a right to express them. Some stated that while Houston's video was released, it would have been too risky for her career.

User @defclubmix summarized this in their comment:

"Y'all have to let people have their beliefs. Cece Winans wasn't attacking anyone, she was talking about how the song didn't align with her belief and that's fine."

Here are some comments defending Cece:

Cece Winans and Whitney Houston were great friends and shared their love for Church and gospel music. Houston was a fan of the former's work and approached her following the 1987 NACCP Image Awards.

Whitney eventually made the video for the song with Chaka Khan and TLC.

