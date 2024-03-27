"Not surprised": UMG's exclusive contract with HYBE Labels with Scooter Braun leading its promotions in North America sparks concerns among netizens

On Wednesday, March 27, UMG, otherwise known as Universal Music Group announced its exclusive contract with HYBE Labels. It stands as a 10-year deal where the collaboration of the two reputed and large-scale music establishments will allow its artists' music to reach an expansively global audience.

The promotions and marketing of this collaboration will be overseen by Scooter Braun, who currently stands as the CEO of HYBE America.

Some people have been happy about the announcement:

While some have been happy about the partnership and the new embarkation of K-pop into a more profitable position in the industry, several people have also expressed their displeasure with the same.

Following the announcement, several people pointed out that both Scooter Braun and UMG have showcased alleged Zionist ideals:

Given that netizens have been campaigning and demanding the removal of HYBE's Israel-supporting ties for months now, people have only been further disappointed by the news. While UMG and HYBE Labels already held ties with each other, the expansion of their partnership amidst netizens' heavy boycotts angered people.

One such reply to the news expressed a fans' disappointment in HYBE's actions:

Netizens express mixed reactions to HYBE Labels' exclusive creative with UMG and Scooter Braun's promotional responsibility for the collaboration

On March 27, it was revealed that the Chairman and CEO of UMG, Lucian Grainge, HYBE Labels' Chairman, Bang Si-hyun, and HYBE America's CEO, Scooter Braun, came together to expand their contract into an exclusive one, in an effort to make their artists music reach a more global audience.

Lucian Grainge commented:

"Chairman Bang, Scooter Braun, and Park Jiwon have brought an innovative and progressive vision to the industry that underscores music’s global power. With the opportunities to engage the superfan via their groundbreaking Weverse model, we’re thrilled to grow and expand our platform business collaboration as we evolve together leading the music industry’s evolution."

Scooter Braun added,

"The opportunity created here not only allows us to help our current roster but also grow opportunities for independent artists and labels globally."

Bang Si-hyuk also shared a few words regarding the same:

"A partnership of this magnitude only comes together when both sides are equally committed to continued growth. UMG is an iconic music company and together with Hybe, the potential is endless. We are certain that this will expand our global footprint, while benefiting our fans, artists, and labels."

However, fans of HYBE artists have not been happy with the announcement. People stated that UMG has already lost its partnership with TikTok, which now restricts people from using songs from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, etc. on the application.

UMG released a statement explaining that they foresaw a danger towards the artists with the increased use of AI in the application and have therefore decided to cut ties with the social media platform, at least temporarily. While fans thought that this wouldn't affect the K-pop artists, they were rather hit with the harsh reality of several BTS and other K-pop artists' songs being removed from the application.

This raised concerns among fans regarding the artist' lack of promotions, poor management, and reduction in the profits they'd be earning. However given that this collaboration promises Western artists' usage of the fan-artist community application, Weverse, some fans have been partially celebrating the news.

Additionally, fans have already been expressing their disinterest and anger towards HYBE Labels' connections with alleged Israel-supporting people. Since both Lucian Grainge and Scooter Braun have showcased Zionist ideals and consistently voiced their support for the same, netizens have been advocating for their removal from HYBE Labels' connections through several possible means.

From online campaigns to offline protest trucks, fans have been disappointed by HYBE Labels for their lack of consideration toward netizens' demands.