Protest breaks out in front of HYBE America headquarters as fans demand the removal of the company's CEO, Scooter Braun

On Saturday, March 23, fans kickstarted a physical protest in front of HYBE America's headquarters, demanding the removal of the company's CEO, Scooter Braun. In light of the ongoing boycott and increase in agency around the innocent lost and threatened lives of the people in Gaza, many netizens have pointed out the necessity to eliminate Scooter Braun's association with HYBE due to his alleged Zionist ideals.

Previously, many people pointed out, through one of his interviews, that Scooter Braun showcased support towards Israel amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Following the same, several online campaigns and boycotts of HYBE have been actively taking place since people believed his ideals might affect the overview of the agency and its artists.

The entertainment agency has taken over, with no response, action, or implementation to address netizens' concerns and queries. This led to a physical protest in front of HYBE America's headquarters.

Fans protest for the removal of HYBE America's CEO, Scooter Braun, due to his alleged Zionist ideals

Following the awareness created regarding the lost and threatened lives in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, several netizens have been advocating the boycott of brands and establishments that showcase support towards Israel. To eliminate the contributions made to support the Israeli Army, netizens have made a list of boycotted companies.

It also includes the four major K-pop agencies, HYBE Labels, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and SM EntertainmSeveral netizens have especially scrutinized HYBEizens for allegedly using their artists to promote Israel-supporting companies, and people have been executing active online companies demanding the agency to stop the same.

Following a lack of response from HYBE, netizens also sent a protest truck to its headquarters, demanding several things but majorly addressing the removal of Scooter Braun, HYBE America's CEO. In a previous interview, he openly admitted that he was pro-Israel, and netizens also pointed out that his circle has been with other Zionists in the industry.

People also pointed out that several of his online interactions and posts have pointed towards his pro-Israel stance, affecting the net disregard for his stance as the CEO of HYBE America. Given that there have also been issues regarding Scooter Braun's poor artist management skills, fans also raised concerns regarding the same unfolding with HYBE artists.

Many fans stated they were unhappy with Scooter Braun being associated with HYBE artists and demanded his removal from the leading entertainment agency. Therefore, on March 23, a protest led by the Palestinian Youth Movement, who've been actively creating agency on the issue all around the US, unfolded in front of HYBE America's headquarters in California.

People appeared at the venue with banners that advocated for him to be removed as HYBE America's CEO as they marched around the area shouting slogans. Several others also brought their vehicles with them, made loud noises, noises and honked as they continued the protest in front of the headquarters.

Given that the issue has been transformed into a physical showcase of fans' displeasure and disinterest in Scooter Braun's association with HYBE and their artists, they hope the problem is resolved immediately.