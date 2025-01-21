"Notice how all the artists with good music hate him?"— Internet reacts as Clairo calls for 'witchcraft on Trump ASAP'

American singer-songwriter Clairo took to X on January 21, 2025, to seemingly urge fans to perform witchcraft on President Donald Trump as he took office and immediately signed off on a slew of executive orders. Netizens reacted to the singer’s post, apparently supporting her. This happened after Trump ordered a 75-day pause on the ban of TikTok, which left many netizens displeased.

Clairo, aka Claire Elizabeth Cottrill, wrote on X:

“Witchcraft on Trump ASAP !”

This post had garnered nearly a million views at the time of publishing this article

For the unversed, Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States under the US Capitol Rotunda, with Vice President JD Vance being sworn in as well. BBC reported that the festivities of the Republican entering the Oval Office kicked off on January 20 with the inauguration ball being held at the nation’s capital.

As soon as Trump took office, he signed a series of executive orders that were aimed at reversing the actions taken by the previous Biden administration. As NDTV quoted Trump saying:

“We will sign executive orders first to revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration.”

Meanwhile, netizens took to X to respond to Clairo’s latest post, with one user saying:

Several others expressed similar sentiments and continued to support the Pretty Girl singer online. Some of the comments read:

“Let’s start the rapture,” an X user said.

“Save us please I can't handle this anymore,” another internet user said.

“Someone call Lana rn,” a netizen commented.

The indie-pop singer had not publicly discussed Donald Trump in the past, nor shared her political opinions. Some of the reactions on X read:

“Get Ethel Lana and Azealia Banks on the phone sis,” an X user said.

“This is why you’re the goat," another internet user said.

“Girl let me get my candles, I am TRYING,” another netizen commented.

Others engaged in the online conversation about witchcraft by saying:

“They’re saying he has a shield over him,” an X user said.

“It doesn’t work, he has a protective shield around him,” another netizen reiterated.

List of celebrities who are invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration events revealed as Clairo seemingly goes off on the President

Newly-sworn in President Donald Trump at the Inaugural Balls (Image via Getty)

Donald Trump's supporters headed to Washington D.C. to celebrate him taking office. As per The Hindustan Times, few athletes who are invited to his inaugural weekend include Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Evander Kane, Noah “Thor” Sydergaard. Comedian Rob Schneider, rappers Rod Wave and Kodak Black, along with internet personalities such as Jake and Logal Paul, the Nelk boys, are also part of the ongoing events.

Some artists who are scheduled to perform at the inauguration balls include Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Lee Greenwood, Gavin DeGraw, and the Village People, among others.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to host a black-tie reception as well.

Meanwhile, Clairo gained online recognition after dropping her song Pretty Girl in 2017, when she was still in the first year of college. She went on to release her debut album, Immunity, with her follow-up album being Sling. On July 12, 2024, she unveiled her third album, Charm, which went on to bag the fourth place on The Guardian's albums of the year poll.

Clairo had amassed over 20 million monthly Spotify listeners at the time of publishing this article.

