"Notice no one goes to help her except Trump?" - 'Staged' claims erupt online as video of woman who fainted at rally goes viral

Donald Trump was at a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina on August 21, where he delivered a speech from behind bulletproof glass. However, he left the protective layer after a woman in the audience seemingly fainted midway through his speech.

“What’s wrong? A doctor, please. It is very hot here, I notice. It is very hot. A lot of the people waited for days to get here. I understand it. Take your time,” he said, while the crowd asked for a medic.

Subsequently, the former President left his podium, got down from the stage, and went all the way to the woman in the stands on his left. He shared a conversation with her, as she stood smiling after seemingly reviving from an unconscious state while holding a bottle of water. Donald Trump even hugged the woman before returning to the stage and stating:

“Thank you very much. You know, they come two days, three days early, and it’s a lot of stress. We lose them. The only ones we don't lose are the front-row Joes, I don't know what they have going, they have something going here. Thank you very much. Thanks, doctor.”

Notably, the temperature was approximately 75 degrees Fahrenheit. The video of the incident has now garnered severe traction online with many claiming that it was staged. For instance, X user @CheryleRPh2 reposted the clip shared by fellow user Marlene Robertson and wrote in the caption:

“Notice no one goes to help her except Trump? STAGED, STAGED, STAGED.”

Many others shared similar opinions on the platform.

“Staged AF. It's the Trump Apprentice Candidate Show,” one person wrote.

“Another bullsh*t photo op,” another person wrote.

Other users claimed that the incident was fabricated to make it look like Donald was a caring individual.

“Trump has zero Empathy. ZERO. The only time he would appear to 'help' anyone, is if he thought he could get something out of it. This is choreographed AF,” a netizen wrote.

“Suddenly he acts like he cares when it happens,” another netizen wrote.

People even alleged that Trump “staged” the incident to compete with Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz.

“Obviously, he's been watching Tim Walz speeches. This was definitely staged. Tim Walz shows concern about folks in the crowd with medical emergencies and suddenly Trump becomes a humanitarian. Don't buy it for a second. It's utterly unbelievable” a user wrote.

“Stole that from Tim Walz,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Republican presidential candidate came to his defense and called him a "good" man and people's President.

“President Trump is a good man…! God Bless him!” an individual wrote.

“President of the people,” another individual wrote.

Exploring Donald Trump’s recent campaign rally

On Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump was at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame ground in Asheboro for a campaign rally, the first outdoor one since his July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Otherwise, for more than a month, he only attended indoor rallies, for better security access.

During his recent rally, the Truth Social owner touched upon several topics, including global threats, noting, “Peace in Europe has been shattered by the largest European land war since the fall of Nazi Germany.”

He also used the opportunity to continue shading his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris and said she and President Joe Biden were unable to ensure national security and were responsible for the Afghanistan withdrawal, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Israel-Palestine conflict among others.

“She ran against Biden [in 2020]. There were 22 people running. She was the first to leave. She quit. She never made it to the first state in the primary… We have stupid people running our government, and she’ll be worse than Biden because he wasn’t really a believer, but she’s a radical Left believer,” the 78-year-old stated.

Donald further claimed that the current Vice President “ruined” San Francisco and California, and if she got elected this time around, “our country doesn’t have a chance.” He added how the “calamity” was on Comrade Harris’ “shoulders.”

The billionaire wrapped up by saying that Democrats were going to try to “cheat like hell to win” and even addressed the “personal attacks” on him made by the Obamas during Tuesday’s DNC 2024.

