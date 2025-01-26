“Now days it's about bringing celeberties on?”- Internet reacts as Akon makes a surprise guest appearance on PlaqueBoyMax’s stream

Legendary artist Akon made a surprise guest appearance on PlaqueBoyMax's livestream on January 25, 2025, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. The unexpected collaboration took place during Max’s popular segment, "$5TAR Boot Camp Song Wars," where up-and-coming artists compete in a battle of musical creativity.

Akon shared his insights with aspiring musicians, offering constructive feedback and engaging in lighthearted banter with Max. The interaction between the two highlighted Max’s hosting style and Akon’s supportive approach to the conversation.

A fan page for PlaqueBoyMax took to X (formerly Twitter) on January 26 to share Akon's surprise appearance. Fans quickly took to X to express their opinions, with many praising Akon's involvement and others critiquing the direction of live-streaming culture.

"So streamers are not even how u become big now days it’s about bringing celebrities on?" a fan wrote on X.

"That PlaqueBoyMax got wicked motion and the numbers don’t lie," someone replied to the tweet.

"In the booth with Akon gonna make all the boys cry and have the people watching the stream call their ex," another user tweeted.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t resist making lighthearted jokes. Akon's laid-back demeanor during the stream garnered both admiration and criticism.

"Smh didn’t even stand up to shake his hand," a user stated.

"Akon in big 2025 is like Westbrook in his 2025 NBA season," another user commented.

"Max always amazes me when I think his content can never become better he just keeps getting better," another user tweeted.

PlaqueBoyMax’s streaming success and recent controversies

PlaqueBoyMax, a streamer known for blending music and entertainment, recently brought Akon into his stream. The artist participated as a guest judge for the music-based challenge. Akon's appearance comes amid his recent resurgence in the music scene, including his viral TikTok hit Akon's Beautiful Day and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album Trouble.

According to the YouTube Wiki, PlaqueBoyMax, aka, Maxwell Elliot Dent was born on April 3, 2003, in West Orange, New Jersey, and has rapidly ascended in the digital content creation sphere. He began his online journey with basketball-related content under the username "MaxGotNext" during his middle school years. His diverse heritage includes Western Bantu, Ivorian, and Beninese roots.

Transitioning to Twitch in 2021 as "PlaqueBoyMax," Dent expanded his repertoire to include lifestyle vlogs, reaction videos, and live music production. His "In the Booth" series, featuring live collaborations with various creators and musicians, has been particularly well-received. By 2024, he joined FaZe Clan and ventured into V-tubing, further diversifying his content.

In recent months, the streamer has hosted various personalities, including British rapper Central Cee, who debuted the track 24 Hours during a live session.

Max's ability to attract big names has not come without controversy. According to HotnewHipHop, his feud with rapper Fivio Foreign earlier this year made headlines after Fivio and Lil Tjay left a stream due to disagreements over smoking indoors. The incident sparked a heated exchange on social media, keeping fans captivated by the ongoing drama.

Meanwhile, Akon’s guest appearance coincides with his recent return to the spotlight. In addition to releasing new music, Akon has been working on projects such as Akon The Superfan Tour – Asia and co-producing the documentary Headliners Only with comedian Kevin Hart, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment.

