Akon 2024 UK and Europe tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Akon 2024 UK and Europe tour is scheduled to be held from April 27, 2024, to May 21, 2024, in venues across mainland UK, Scotland, and continental Europe. This will be the singer's first tour of 2024 and will feature some special guests whose names have yet to be revealed.

The singer announced that the new tour will have performances in cities like Glasgow, Oslo, Vienna, and Brussels, in a post on his official X page. In the tweet from Monday, February 5, 2024, the singer also shared a link to TicketMaster which is where fans can buy their tickets.

Expand Tweet

Presale for the tour will be available from February 7, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via the singer's official website. There will be a Live Nation presale on February 8, 2024, at 10 am local time. Presale code for accessing said presale is SPOTLIGHT for website users or COVERT for Live Nation mobile app users.

Alternatively, interested patrons may also register directly at the Live Nation tour page for the presale. General tickets will be available from February 9, 2024, at 10 am local time.

While the ticket prices have not been announced, fans can buy them via the singer's official website, Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Akon 2024 UK and Europe tour dates and venues

Akon's upcoming tour is going to be a celebration of his superhits throughout his career and favorites. The announcement of the tour by Live Nation reads:

"Grammy Award-winning artist AKON is back in the UK with ‘The Superfan Tour’. Expect all the fan favourites from the past two decades, including “Right Now (Na Na Na)” to “Soul Survivor”"

Expressing his excitement about touring across the UK and Europe, the singer said that he couldn't wait to do the tour as it had been over 10 years since he had performed in the UK. The upcoming tour is a follow-up to his The Superfan tour 2023.

"I hope my UK and European fans are ready for a show filled with good music and energy! It's been 10 years since I've done shows out here, so I cannot wait." The singer added.

Expand Tweet

The full list of dates and venues for the Akon 2024 UK and Europe tour is given below:

April 27, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Birmingham 02 Academy

April 28, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

April 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland (UK) at Glasgow O2 Academy

April 30, 2024 – Manchester, UK at 02 Apollo

May 2, 2024 – Paris, France at L’Olympia

May 7, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Edel. Optics Arena

May 8, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Tap1

May 9, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene

May 10, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet

May 12, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

May 13, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

May 14, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 622

May 16, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin

May 17, 2024 – Vienna, Australia at Gasometer

May 18, 2024 – Offenbach, Germany at Stadhalle Offenbach

May 20, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

May 21, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands at Poppodium 13

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above in the quoted announcements, Akon's upcoming tour will future his greatest hits. Right Now (Na Na Na) is from the singer's third studio album, Freedom, which was released on December 2, 2008.

Soul Survivor, meanwhile, was a collaboration between Jeezy and Akon on the former's debut studio album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, released in 2005.