Train and REO Speedwagon Summer 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Pop rockers Train and REO Speedwagon have announced a joint tour for the summer. Dubbed the Summer Road Trip Tour, this 45-day huge concert, which will have supporting performances by the Yacht Rock Revue, is scheduled to be held from July 8, 2024, to September 11, 2024, in venues across North America.

The bands announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities like Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Charlotte, Houston, Denver, and many more, via each of their official Instagram pages on January 29, 2024. In a statement regarding the upcoming tour, Train frontman Pat Monahan stated:

“When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

Both the Citi Cardmember presale and the artist presale go live on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 am local time. The first six digits of your Citi credit card or Citibank Debit Card will be the presale code, while the REO Speedwagon artist presale code will be REOROCKS. The Live Nation presale, with code ENERGY, begins on Thursday, February 1 at 10 am local time.

The general on-sale for the Summer Road Trip 2024 goes live on Friday, February 2, at 10 am local time. Ticket sales for their Whisky a Go Go show will start on Monday, January 29 at 12 pm PST. Once the prices are announced, tickets can be purchased from each band's official website as well as Live Nation.

Train & REO Speedwagon Summer 2024 tour dates

The co-headlining tour in the summer should come as no surprise since Train's Pat Monahan and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin have done several charity events together over the years. Cronin states:

“Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”

As a teaser for the upcoming tour, the Train and REO Speedwagon will make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 31 for their first-ever joint performance together on stage. Train and REO Speedwagon will also perform an intimate concert at the Whisky a Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles on February 1.

The full list of dates and venues for the Summer Road Trip 2024 tour is given below:

July 8, 2024 - Somerset, WI at Somerset Amphitheater

July 10, 2024 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center

July 11, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE (w/o REO Speedwagon)

July 12, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

July 13, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 15, 2024 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 16, 2024 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 17, 2024 - Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre (w/o REO Speedwagon)

July 19, 2024 - Lewiston, NY at Artpark (w/o REO Speedwagon)

July 20, 2024 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 21, 2024 - Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 23, 2024 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 24, 2024 - Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 26, 2024 - Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 27, 2024 - Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 28, 2024 - Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion (w/o REO Speedwagon)

July 31, 2024 - Syracuse, NY Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 1, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 3, 2024 - Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre

August 4, 2024 - Mansfield, MA at The Xfinity Center

August 6, 2024 - Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

August 7, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 9, 2024 - Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 10, 2024 - Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

August 11, 2024 - Wilmington, NC at Live Oak Bank Pavilion (w/o REO Speedwagon)

August 16, 2024 - Pelham, AL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/o REO Speedwagon)

August 17, 2024 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 - Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater

August 20, 2024 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 22, 2024 - Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place (w/o REO Speedwagon)

August 23, 2024 - Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater

August 25, 2024 - Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 26, 2024 - Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 28, 2024 - Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT at Utah First Credit Amphitheatre

August 31, 2024 - Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 - Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 4, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 6, 2024 - Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

September 7, 2024 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8, 2024 - Inglewood, CA at Kia Forum

September 10, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 11, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Train and REO Speedwagon are two of the most commercially successful active bands in the industry, with over 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them.

With their new Summer Road Trip 2024 tour, fans will get a chance to see these hitmakers join forces and perform their timeless anthems in a variety of different venues across the United States and Canada.