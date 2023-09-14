Akon Fall 2023 The Superfan Tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Grammy award-winning artist Akon recently delighted his fans by announcing The Superfan Tour North America. This highly-anticipated 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, promises to be a nostalgic journey through the past two decades of AKON's musical brilliance.

From chart-toppers like Right Now (Na Na Na) to the iconic Soul Survivor, Akon is expected to perform several all-time favorites during the musical trek. Fans in major cities, including Chicago, Houston, New York, and Los Angeles, can expect an electrifying experience. The tour is a celebration of AKON's decades-long influence on music, and fans can't wait to be part of this unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, September 13 at 10 am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale, which will go live for purchase from Friday, September 15, at 10 am local time, via his official website, AKON.com. Fans can also follow his social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Akon's The Superfan Tour will begin in Atlanta and end in Dallas

Akon will kick off the month-long tour with his Atlanta concert, scheduled for November 2, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finish his tour with a final show in Dallas on December 10, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 2, 2023: Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

November 3, 2023: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

November 5, 2023: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

November 7, 2023: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

November 12, 2023: Boston, MA — House of Blues

November 13, 2023: New York, NY — Irving Plaza

November 15, 2023: Toronto, ON — REBEL

November 16, 2023: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

November 17, 2023: Chicago, IL — Radius Chicago

November 19, 2023: Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore

November 29, 2023: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

November 30, 2023: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

December 3, 2023: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

December 7, 2023: Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

December 10, 2023: Dallas, TX — House of Blues

One of the songs that may be included in the singer's tour setlist has recently achieved a significant milestone. The music video for Smack That, a track from 2006, that featured Eminem and had a cameo appearance by Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, has now surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

This song served as the lead single for his second album, Konvicted, which played a pivotal role in catapulting him to superstardom, as it debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA. Notable tracks from the album include Don't Matter (which reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100), Smack That, and Sorry, Blame It On Me (which reached No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100).