A 25-year-old NYC man was taken into custody on Saturday, July 8, after the unidentified assailant on a scooter fatally shot an 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a string of random attacks across Brooklyn and Queens neighborhood.

Chilling footage posted by Hodgetwins on Twitter captured the moment a scooter-riding gunman fatally shot the 87-year-old pedestrian in Queens on Saturday morning. The horrifying incident was one of five shootings that were carried out by the gunman across NYC.

The incident captured on surveillance camera on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill showed the 87-year-old man striding along the sidewalk when the gunman on a scooter slowly rolled by before raising his arm, aiming at the dog walker. The gunman misses the dogwalker, who was seen running away from the scene.

The elderly man, seen walking ahead of the dog walker, turns around, seemingly startled by the sound of the gunshot, when the gunman fires again, striking the 87-year-old in the back.

The unidentified victim, seemingly perturbed by the impact of the bullet that pierced his back, flails around as blood seeps through his shirt. The video shows the 87-year-old, who is writing in pain, bent over with his hands and knees on the pavement before the bystander rushes over as the victim collapses on the ground. The victim was reportedly rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Details of NYC scooter shooting explored as the gunman in custody

Per multiple reports, the incident reportedly unfolded around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, when the 25-year-old NYC suspect on a scooter shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder in Brooklyn. The unidentified victim was brought to a hospital and was expected to survive.

Seventeen minutes after the 25-year-old Brooklyn man was injured, the gunman fatally shot the 87-year-old man in the Queens neighborhood.

Shortly after, a 44-year-old man, who was shot in the face in Queens, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was reported to be in critical condition. Moments later, the scooter-riding gunman shot a 63-year-old man in the torso, who was in stable condition at a hospital.

The New York Police Department said that the gunman was caught two hours after the first shooting. The suspect was reportedly identified after they pulled an image of the assailant from a video and sent it to the phones of cops across the city.

While NYC police have yet to disclose the identity of the suspect, they described him as a Hispanic man with a heavy build, dressed in a green shirt, black pants with a white stripe and black and white sneakers. The shooter, who carried out the attack with a 9-mm firearm with an extended magazine of ammunition, allegedly had a lot more ammunition on him. A Police source told New York Post:

“This guy had a lot of ammunition on him. There were going to be other bodies dropped.”

While NYC police continue to investigate the case, they have yet to establish a potential motive for the shooting rampage. However, authorities do not suspect this was a targeted attack.

