OceanGate’s Titan Submersible tragedy soon to be adapted as a film

The Oceangate's Titan Submersible tragedy caught the eye of the world. It became one of the big tragedies of this year when the company's submersible, carrying a five-person crew, imploded underwater, killing all the passengers instantly. The vehicle took the five passengers on a tour of the Titanic's remains.

The submersible lost contact with its mother ship 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive. Soon after the disappearance, the news of the submersible started circulating worldwide, and many feared Oxygen would run out for the crew. However, it was later discovered that the remotely operated underwater vehicle had imploded underwater, killing all the passengers.

After some reports half-jokingly suggesting that James Cameron would adapt this into a film, it has been confirmed that MindRiot Entertainment will turn this tragedy into a movie with Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey set to write. The project is titled Salvaged, for now, as per MovieWeb.

This is the first feature film to be developed about the Titan tragedy.

More about the upcoming Titan submersible tragedy

Titan went missing on June 18, 2023, with five people on board: Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman. All five people in the submersible were quite influential in their respective circles.

The film will reportedly cover periods "before, during, and after the five-day tragedy, which claimed five lives," as per reports from Deadline. Moreover, it will be produced by E. Brian Dobbins, renowned for producing The Blackening.

Filmmaker Jonathan Keasey commented in a statement about the film:

"The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process. Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today."

He added:

"Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance."

Jonathan Keasey's primary concern seems to be telling the true story of the accident, which has been quite sensationalized over the past few months, especially during the coverage of the live events.

More details about this film should come out soon. Stay tuned for updates.