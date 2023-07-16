“He's just setting his price”- Fans convinced James Cameron is going to make OceanGate movie despite director denying rumors

James Cameron, the Academy Award-winning director, has refuted the fast-spreading rumors about him being part of an upcoming project on the recent OceanGate submersible disaster that took the lives of five individuals on board. Cameron, who is also a deep-sea expert, posted a tweet on Saturday, July 15, 2023, claiming all the rumors of his potential involvement in the OceanGate project to be absolutely false.

James Cameron has also called the rumors to be "offensive". The news of the director's denial of the rumors has been shared by Discussing Film on Twitter. Take a look at the Twitter post below:

A still of the news of James Cameron clearing out the rumors about the potential OceanGate movie shared by DiscussingFilm (Image Via Twitter)

As a response to this, some fans have said that Cameron is just waiting for a better deal so that he can take up the project.

A still of a fan tweet in response to the news shared by Discussing Film (Image Via Twitter)

Fans still believe James Cameron will make an OceanGate movie

Ever since the news of the Avatar director denying the rumors about him making a movie on the tragedy of the OceanGate was released by DiscussingFilm, fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on it.

Stills of fan tweets in response to the news shared by Discussing Film (Images Via Twitter)

Stills of fan tweets in response to the news shared by Discussing Film (Images Via Twitter)

Stills of fan tweets in response to the news shared by Discussing Film (Images Via Twitter)

By the looks of the abovementioned tweets, it is evident that fans refuse to believe James Cameron even after he has debunked all the claims.

This is due to his deep-sea expertise and also directorial expertise showcased in Titanic, which is also a movie based on a real-life ocean tragedy.

The rumors began to spread right after The Sun and Daily Mail shared reports about James Cameron being in talks with significant streaming platforms about creating a drama series on the unfortunate Titan submersible mishap. The reports also claimed that an "insider" has given the news to the publications. As per The Guardian, the so-called insider said:

"He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on. Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money and resources dedicated to it."

The founder of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, went on to descend into the Atlantic Ocean back in June 2023, along with four other passengers in Titan, a submersible with the purpose of witnessing the wreckage remains of the Titanic.

However, soon it lost all contact with the officials on land. A few days later, it was confirmed by the US Coast Guard that all five individuals were most likely to have passed away in a terrifying "implosion". They also found remains of Titan on the ocean floor.

After the news broke, James Cameron responded to the tragic incident in an ABC News interview. He said:

"Many people in the community were very concerned about this sub...A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified and so on."

The Titanic director further continued:

"I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result. For us, a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded to take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal."

Thus, as of now, James Cameron has only commented on the issues with the Titan and why the tragedy had occurred. With him clearly debunking the rumors about the OceanGate project, it seems like there's no upcoming movie or series on the tragedy on its way, at least one that will see him as the director.