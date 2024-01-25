"Oh Coachella you’re so over": Internet reacts as Coachella reports low ticket sales

With the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival a couple of months away, reports suggesting low ticket sales have elicited quite an emphatic reaction from music fans. With many blaming this year's lineup for not being appealing enough, the internet is flooded with memes from fans offering their separate theories about why the tickets are not selling as fast as other previous years.

This year's event does have some big names, with Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, No Doubt, and Tyler The Creator headlining. Before the lineup was announced, international pop star Shakira's name floated on social media as one of the possible headliners, and the low ticket sales unleashed a lot of fans roasting the event for passing her up.

X user @msclassiclady, while reacting to the news, insinuated that the annual film festival is "so over."

Expand Tweet

2024 Coachella Festival is not selling tickets fast enough and fans have blamed the lineup

The annual music festival has been held every year in its namesake Coachella Valley in California since 2001, with the first single-event event held in 1999. Over the years, it has hosted several big artists from different genres, ranging from Rage Against the Machine to Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Paul McCartney, among others.

Expand Tweet

With a huge variety in their lineups and a three-day consecutive weekend timeframe, it usually attracts big crowds from all over the state and beyond. This year, the festival will be held over the second and third weekends in April, between 12–14 and 19–21. The lineup is usually the same for both weekends, with prices varying for normal and VIP tickets.

The Coachella tickets for 2024 went up online last week on Friday, January 19. While almost six days have passed, it appears that this year's event has not quite hit the mark, as the sales have historically been the lowest in the last ten years. And fans have put the blame squarely on the lineup.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since the news of the low sales started going viral on social media, numerous theories have emerged to explain why. While many have called the current list of singers unappealing, others brought up the fact that Shakira was not included as one of the headliners, with many fans openly calling the organizers out for being unable to onboard the singer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Still, others have thrown in more names that they think would have helped sell Coachella tickets.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even before the ticket sales went up, there was controversy surrounding the lineup due to how delayed the announcement was. Many other music festivals publicly complained about it, due to radial clauses.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here