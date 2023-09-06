"Oh god.. not her": Fans voice disappointment with Rachel Zegler as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes drops posters

Rachel Zegler has quickly become one of the more controversial actors in recent times, owing to her portrayal of Snow White in the upcoming Disney live-action remake becoming one of the most hotly debated topics among netizens. However, ahead of Snow White, Rachel Zegler is set to appear in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is set to follow the events of the 2020 novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins.

Serving as the prequel to the original four Hunger Games films, the Rachel Segler-starrer will be released in the United States on November 17, 2023, by Lionsgate Films. However, it now seems that the new protagonist of the franchise is not a particular fan-favorite.

After the posters were released online, many fans took to social media platforms like Twitter to express their disappointment with the upcoming film, and, in particular, the leading lady of the movie.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Hunger Games (Image via X)

This marks a stark contrast to the previous four films, which starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in the central role and received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers and critics alike.

Fans question casting choices as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes posters reveal Rachel Zegler

A post from DF (Image via X)

While it was previously announced that Rachel Zegler would take over this iconic franchise as its lead, it seems that fans are fully coming to the realization after seeing the first posters for the film.

In essence, the first posters for the film have quite a touch of finesse with a focus on the surreal. They certainly make the film look interesting, which was also noted by some fans. However, the major complaint seems to lie against the lead actress.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Hunger Games (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Hunger Games (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Hunger Games (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Hunger Games (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Hunger Games (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Hunger Games (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the new Hunger Games (Image via X)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be the fifth entry in the film franchise. It stars Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis, besides Rachel Zegler.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on November 17, 2023, in theatres.