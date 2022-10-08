Oh! Young Shim to feature Superjunior’s Donghae and Song Ha-Yoon

JTBC’s upcoming romantic comedy K-drama Oh! Young Shim brings back beloved Korean pop culture character Young Shim. The show is set to be led by Superjunior’s Donghae and Song Ha-Yoon.

Oh! Young Shim is a romantic comedy that focuses on the reunion between Oh Young-Shim and Wang Kyung-Tae. Both characters have experienced the sweetness and bitterness of life as they approach their thirties.

The original production’s cozy and comforting environment will be recreated with the help of retro vibes and montages. When combined with more contemporary vibes, it will result in the creation of an atmosphere that is uniquely its own.

The original production of Young Shim was a 1990s comedy movie based on the life of the teenager Oh Young-Shim. The movie dealt with the high-schooler’s multiple crushes and worrisome academics.

More about the upcoming show Oh! Young Shim: Cast, characters and more

Oh! Young Shim promises a heart-warming romance. The K-drama revolves around the reunion of two childhood friends and the gradual development of intimacy and feelings with a long-lost acquaintance.

Song Ha-Yoon, best known for her role in Fight For My Way, will be leading the show as Oh Young-Shim. The protagonist has established her career in the entertainment industry and has been working as a production director for close to a decade.

She is known as an "icon of early endings" by employees who work in the entertainment department due as her shows frequently get cut short due to her extreme enthusiasm. Additionally, her presentations also have a tendency to run over their allotted time.

Amid a tumultuous crisis, she takes a leap of faith and makes a romantic variety show. During the production of the show, she discovers that the CEO of a prominent startup who has been cast for the program's success is Wang Kyung-Tae, a crybaby who has been pursuing her for years.

Superjunior's idol Donghae will portray the role of Wang Kyung Tae, aka Mark Wang, the CEO of the successful new venture Kingvely.

Twenty years later, the crybaby who pursued Oh Young Shim despite being teased by her throughout their childhood is revealed to be Mark Wang. Wang Kyung Tae, who has matured into the persona of a chilly perfectionist, inadvertently reunites with his first love, Oh Young-Shim. This prompts him to recollect distressing events from his youth.

Oh! Young Shim will be directed by Oh Hwan Min and Kim Kyung Eun and is scheduled to air in the first half of 2023.

