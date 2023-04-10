"On Easter? Call me suspicious": Video of Lutheran church fire Cambridge MA leaves netizens astonished

A devastating incident occurred on Easter Sunday as a fire started inside Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, hours after the church hosted an Easter service on April 9, 2023.

It was mentioned on the church's website that Faith Lutheran hosted a classic Easter service at 10 am. It was reported that no one was hurt in the fire incident as it started half an hour after parishioners left following the Easter service. However, the fire did damage the open ceilings of the church.

Videos of the incident were shared online and several social media users reacted to it. A user showed suspicion owing to the incident, "On Easter? Call me suspicious."

The Cambridge Fire Department also shared a tweet about the multi-alarm fire. in the tweet, it was mentioned:

"Six alarms were ordered on Easter Sunday, 9 April 2023, Box 6-285, for the fire in the Faith Lutheran Church, 311 Broadway. Firefighters from 18 engine companies, 8 ladder companies, 3 squads, Rescue 1, & command and support units worked at the fire."

Netizens said that they were saddened by the Lutheran church fire incident and showed immense support for the churchgoers

Netizens were saddened when they came across videos of the fire incident at the Lutheran church that took place on Sunday. Some social media users even highlighted the history of the church and said that it was founded 125 years ago by Swedish sailors.

See the reactions here:

Fire officials reported that the front door of the church was locked when they arrived at the scene

Fire officials said that when they arrived at the scene, they found that the front door of the church was locked. As they got into the church, they saw heavy fire burning inside.

Officials also said that the structure and design of the building made it difficult to contain the fire. At least 150 firefighters came to battle the blaze, and some also suffered minor injuries.

Fire Chief Tom Cahill said:

"It's still gonna be a couple days until people get back into their homes. There was so much water that overflowed. There's water damage to a number of basements in the surrounding areas."

The fire chief also said that it could take days or even weeks to determine the cause of the fire. Fire officials further said that the church street won't be open until its structure is deemed safe.

