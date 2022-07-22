What did TD Jakes say about women? Bishop's comments explored as they spark online backlash

On June 20, Bishop TD Jakes (aka Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr.) uploaded a 57-minute sermon, titled Real Men Pour In, on Father's Day. However, a clip from the video, where he expresses his controversial take on women's place in society, has recently sparked heavy online backlash against his orthodox notions about societal traditions.

Jakes elaborated in the clip that when men have to be led by women or be supported by them, "the divine order" is broken. In his sermon, the megachurch pastor encouraged women not to attempt to replace men.

The 65-year-old pastor later gave the analogy of Adam and Eve. He said that 'sin' exists as Adam ate "out of his wife's hand." He claimed that men are not designed to 'receive' from women.

In his sermon on June 18, TD Jakes focused on how "real men pour in." He explained:

"If Adam had not allowed Eve to pour into him, sin would have never come into the world. Sin came into the world because Adam broke the order…We were not designed to receive from women. Your self-esteem is compromised when you have to ask your wife for lunch money. ... And Adam, all of a sudden, has allowed the curse to come because he stopped pouring."

According to TD Jakes, women are supposed to take just about anything from men and make it better. He later clarified that the lack of adherence to this social order goes against what God wants and apparently "destroys families."

As per the video, the attendees applauded Jakes as he spoke about how women progressed in the corporate world and began earning for themselves, but sacrificed their families in the process. He added:

"This breaks all the sociological order of the culture we are living in now because we are raising up women to be men. And you are not applauded for your femininity. You are applauded in contemporary society by how tough, rough, nasty, mean, aggressive, hateful, possessive you are. And you're climbing the corporate ladder, but we are losing our families."

Amongst other backward notions about women's value in the social hierarchy, TD Jakes further added how women should not lead men as it breaks the "divine order." Later, he spoke about how women should not use children to be vindictive towards their husbands. The Potter's House of Dallas pastor explained how a court's order for child support could force men to send money but not the support the children would need as they grow up.

As expected, the views of the Dallas megachurch leader sparked severe controversy online. The comments from Jakes' supporters on his YouTube video, however, seemed to agree with the ideas expressed in the sermon. Interestingly, a few women also sided with the pastor in that they should subordinate themselves to men in their family.

The conflict reflected in the reactions on Twitter as well. While the majority of responses criticized TD Jakes, a few agreed with his viewpoints and even defended him online.

CHA @trvlyblessed__ You got TD Jakes big swollen ass wasting the church service telling black women to give up their careers and stop being independent to “match” our men and produce families. This why nobody goes to black churches anymore lol. You got TD Jakes big swollen ass wasting the church service telling black women to give up their careers and stop being independent to “match” our men and produce families. This why nobody goes to black churches anymore lol.

❤️‍🔥 @ayejuicyjay I like TD jakes but he lost me with that sermon. Women cannot depend on this generation of men, that’s asking to be in a bad situation I like TD jakes but he lost me with that sermon. Women cannot depend on this generation of men, that’s asking to be in a bad situation

Lucille = Light ✨ @BlancheLFields Chucalissa Cheer Chaplin @solomonmissouri Faith spaces have got to stop teaching women to shrink themselves to accommodate the emotional insecurity of men. Faith spaces have got to stop teaching women to shrink themselves to accommodate the emotional insecurity of men. https://t.co/dgHD5R6nFS What also pisses me off about this: TD Jakes has made BANK off of the backs of these very women he is now denigrating. I’d d*e on the hill and say he owes his success to these successful, independent women. So since they soooo out of God’s will maybe they should stop tithing. twitter.com/solomonmissour… What also pisses me off about this: TD Jakes has made BANK off of the backs of these very women he is now denigrating. I’d d*e on the hill and say he owes his success to these successful, independent women. So since they soooo out of God’s will maybe they should stop tithing. twitter.com/solomonmissour…

Miss Phaedra, The Classy Attorney @blaqxrussian TD Jakes needs to worry less about how today’s women are raised and more about how he raised his daughter to steal other women’s children and marry a child abuser TD Jakes needs to worry less about how today’s women are raised and more about how he raised his daughter to steal other women’s children and marry a child abuser

Kimberly Nicole Foster @KimberlyNFoster I, literally, had to check to see what year TD Jakes was preaching in. 2022???? IN THIS ECONOMY? I, literally, had to check to see what year TD Jakes was preaching in. 2022???? IN THIS ECONOMY?

☼Blue-nita Applebum @bluecentric IDGAF how popular he is: TD Jakes’ sexist rhetoric in that viral clip is lazy scapegoating.



Some Black women are bitter b/c they’re sick of misogyny the same way some Black ppl are bitter due to racism. To pretend we all just woke up mad for no reason is dishonest and divisive IDGAF how popular he is: TD Jakes’ sexist rhetoric in that viral clip is lazy scapegoating. Some Black women are bitter b/c they’re sick of misogyny the same way some Black ppl are bitter due to racism. To pretend we all just woke up mad for no reason is dishonest and divisive https://t.co/QJMFoyjVlD

Plies @plies 🏾 I Swea TD Jakes Can Sue Me But I’m Putting This On My Next Song!!!!! I Can’t Stop Listening To It!! I Just Think This Message Is So Deep!!! I Swea TD Jakes Can Sue Me But I’m Putting This On My Next Song!!!!! I Can’t Stop Listening To It!! I Just Think This Message Is So Deep!!! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/qYo3GBECLZ

VDUB from 75th @Veronicolumn That Bishop TD Jakes clip making the rounds is so dumb. Just say you don’t want women to have a life independently of being a wife & mother. That Bishop TD Jakes clip making the rounds is so dumb. Just say you don’t want women to have a life independently of being a wife & mother.

Ms. D. 💌 @ShortStuffNes People mad at what TD Jakes said? 🥴 I understood his point….don’t think it was something to get mad at People mad at what TD Jakes said? 🥴 I understood his point….don’t think it was something to get mad at

lil mimi. @iamsamiria The moment a sermon go over y’all head, y’all tryna make that a reason as to why you don’t go to church. TD Jakes said nothing wrong it just went over y’all head and y’all heard what you wanted to hear The moment a sermon go over y’all head, y’all tryna make that a reason as to why you don’t go to church. TD Jakes said nothing wrong it just went over y’all head and y’all heard what you wanted to hear

𝐦𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐓. @tierrajanelll and TD Jakes ain’t wrong with what he said. and TD Jakes ain’t wrong with what he said.

Some claimed that the inherent idea behind Jakes' views stemmed from the ego of some men who would want women to be subordinate to them. Meanwhile, others questioned how religious people still attend churches and agree with such backward notions.

