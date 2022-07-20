What did Kim Burrell say about Fantasia? Past controversy explored amid recent backlash for church comments 

American gospel singer Kim Burrell recently came under fire for making questionable comments about churchgoers' appearance and financial status during a sermon at one of Pastor Brian Carn's churches.

In a viral video, the singer could be seen praising controversial Pastor Brian while calling the attendees of his church "ugly":

“Most don’t understand his personality because he is truth personified, and he tells the type of truth that makes most uncomfortable, cause who likes to be told, you’re just ugly?”

Although the joke failed to elicit a positive response from the crowd, Burrell continued her remarks about appearances and said:

“No one likes to be told that, especially when they have realized it. Most don’t get offended until they know the bad thing about themselves, and then somebody else recognizes it and says, oh I saw the ugly, too. Just wanted to let you know.”

Earlier in the video, the musician could also be heard commenting on people's life choices and their economic status:

“Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin's name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house?”

She continued:

“It's just about choices. Life is different now. We're at church.”

At one point, Kim Burrell was even heard praising the crowd for "walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine" despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

As Burrell's video sparked major criticism online, some of her past controversial remarks also came to light. The singer previously landed in hot waters for her statements on COVID-19, the LGBTQI+ community, and comments about fellow singer Fantasia.

A look into Kim Burrell's remarks on Fantasia's portrayal of Aretha Franklin

Before her latest controversy, Kim Burrell had previously been in trouble for attacking R&B singer Fantasia. During a 2019 church sermon, the former spoke about Aretha Franklin's biopic and shared how she preferred Le'Andria Johnson over Fantasia to play the lead role. She said:

“Girl, you got this. You are anointed, you are a chosen of the Lord. The hand of the Lord is upon your life and you’re such a warrior. I was watching her sing tonight and I was just shaking my head.”

Burrell further added:

“If they’re going to make a movie about Aretha [Franklin], if they know a real singer they’ll call you. If they want to do Aretha any kind of justice. Now I like Fantasia, but she ain’t no Le’Andria.”

Diatonic Dissonance @urbangaygriot Here’s my thing with Kim Burrell, throwing shade at Fantasia serves NO purpose. You were just crying about not having a Grammy, Fantasia has one. She’s navigating her own path. Hypocritical Christians on the mic for no reason Here’s my thing with Kim Burrell, throwing shade at Fantasia serves NO purpose. You were just crying about not having a Grammy, Fantasia has one. She’s navigating her own path. Hypocritical Christians on the mic for no reason

Burrell's comments reportedly came after it was confirmed that Franklin's role would be essayed by Jennifer Hudson. The statement disappointed Fantasia's fans, and many took to social media to call out the former at the time.

The Texas native also sparked outrage on social media in 2016 after calling the LGBTQI+ community "perverted" and deeming same-gender relationships as a "sin":

“That sin nature – that perverted homos*xual spirit – is the spirit of delusion and confusion. It has deceived many men and women and it has cast a stain on the body of Christ.”

Romey Rome @TheRomeyRome Fantasia out here with Grammys, Broadway plays , hit singles and performing for Presidents meanwhile Kim Burrell sounding like a goat in heat with 0 sales, 0 awards and a withered neck Fantasia out here with Grammys, Broadway plays , hit singles and performing for Presidents meanwhile Kim Burrell sounding like a goat in heat with 0 sales, 0 awards and a withered neck

Following her remarks, Burrell was reportedly removed from the guest list of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Her appearance at the BMI Trailblazers of the Gospel Music event was also canceled, and her radio talk show Bridging The Gap With Kim Burrell was postponed by Texas Southern University.

Did Kim Burrell address her recent comments about Brian Carn churchgoers?

Kim Burrell defended her comments against Brian Carn's churchgoers (Image via Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Following backlash on social media, Kim Burrell took to Instagram to defend her sermon about Brian Carn's churchgoers. The singer said she never intended to hurt anyone with her remarks and apologized for offending some people.

However, she also claimed that her comments were being used to defame and slander her. Kim Burrell mentioned that she would apologize to people who thought her humor was "malicious" but would not tolerate "harassment and slander."

Burrell also mentioned that the pages that shared the "vile comments and false narratives" were "noted, reported, and hopefully silenced."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far