"Open your freaking eyes": The Traitors US fans slam the Faithfuls in season 2 episode 5

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode on Peacock on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Episode 5 started with Parvati Shallow and Phaedra Parks resolving their issues from the previous episode. The season 2 traitors decided to poison two, with Phaedra murdering fellow housewife Tamra Judge.

The episode saw Dan receive a lot of heat as Peter Weber from The Bachelor was certain he was one of the traitors and laid down a plan to reveal his identity. While Parvati insisted that Dan shouldn't trust the pilot, the Big Brother winner noted that it wasn't his "first rodeo."

At the round table, Dan and Janelle were the top contestants to be banished, but the former saved himself by deflecting and emphasizing Janelle's role in getting Faithfuls eliminated in the previous episode.

Despite Bergie's belief that Janelle wasn't a traitor, the cast voted her out. The roundtable discussion infuriated fans, who couldn't believe Dan was safe. They slammed the Faithfuls online after the episode aired. A netizen, @RaquelVivienne, wrote on X:

"Why doesn't any of the faithful notice Dan & Parvati smiling with glee whenever big fights break out at the round table???? It's so obvious who the Traitors are. Episode 5 was a HUGE giveaway. Open your freaking eyes! Ugh."

The Traitors fans react to the Roundtable discussion in episode 5

In the latest episode of The Traitors US season 2, Dan Gheesling was in the hot seat once again as suspicions of him being the Traitor emerged. While he successfully eliminated his biggest threat, Janelle, the seeds of doubt against him were already planted.

Peter Weber, who was suspicious of C.T. Tumbarello, Dan Gheesling, and Parvati Shallow, came up with a plan to uncover the traitors' true identities. He told Trishelle and Bergie to lie about him and Janelle winning shields during the challenge. Weber believed that the season 2 antagonists would target Bergie, and if they did, Peter would be a step closer to figuring out who the traitor was.

Dan figured out the plan and used it to his advantage to emphasize Janelle's selfish gameplay; meanwhile, the latter was convinced that Dan was one of the season 2 killers. While in conversation with another cast member, she noted that he never revealed his cards in terms of who he doubted.

She told the cameras that his strategy was similar to how he functioned on Big Brother and called him the most "devious" player on the CBS show. At the roundtable, the two names called out the most were Janelle and Dan. While Kevin supported Dan, he told Janelle that he was hesitant about taking her suspicions about Dan seriously. Dan doubled down and stated that she was throwing him under the bus "for no reason."

Janelle accused various contestants during the segment, including Sandra, C.T., and Dan. With Sandra, Kate, Dan, Kevin, C.T., Parvati, Phaedra, and Shereé voting for Janelle, the Big Brother alum was banished. Fans took to X to react to the segment and slammed the Faithful for banishing another one despite obvious evidence.

In an interesting twist, Kate Chastain from Below Deck and The Traitors season 1 entered the show in the latest episode. She was one among the nine people who voted for Janelle.

The Traitors US season will return next week with a brand new episode on Peacock.

