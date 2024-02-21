True Detective's latest season started off on a far higher note than it ended on, with many openly criticizing the finale, which could not wrap the series up well. Amidst continuing backlash from fans on social media, who were left less than impressed by the new season as it came to an end, original creator Nic Pizzolatto has been singled out for his participation in the negative publicity.

Nic Pizzolatto, who created True Detective and served as the showrunner in the earlier seasons, reportedly reposted several negative fan reactions from Instagram, even replying to a few. This development has grabbed headlines as stars like Kali Reis, the wrestler-turned-actor who led the second season beside Jodie Foster, came out to criticize Pizzalatto for amplifying the negative reactions on social media.

This is not the first time that Nic Pizzolatto has criticized True Detective: Night Country. There was also an infamous deleted Instagram post where the original creator allegedly replied to a fan comment, saying,

"I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else. Can’t blame me."

Nic Pizzolatto amplifies True Detective: Night Country criticism amidst backlash from Reis

Nic Pizzolatto has been directly involved in all three previous True Detective seasons. This was the first time that Issa López took the lead, writing and directing all six of the episodes. While Pizzolatto was still a part of this season (as an executive producer), he was reportedly much less involved creatively.

Though the director did not provide any personal commentary, he enforced his beliefs by sharing comments that called the fourth season "lazy, nonsensical," "trash," and "disrespectful and insulting," according to a report from Variety.

Kali Reis soon hit out on the original series creator, saying it's a shame for the creative to get down to this level. Reis wrote on her Twitter:

"That’s a damn shame...But hey I guess ‘if you don’t have anything good to share, shit on others’ is the new wave lol."

Though director Lopez has yet to respond to this new development, she previously said to Vulture about Pizzolatto's criticism:

"I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative....I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it."

Sadly, True Detective season 4 failed to entice fans like its other seasons, unable to remain captivating despite having a good start. The six-episode season, despite the ending, remains an interesting watch.

All four seasons of the show are currently available for streaming on Max.

