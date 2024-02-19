"True Detective: Night Country fucking sucks": Fans at their wits end as season 4 wraps up

The last episode of True Detective: Night Country aired on February 18, 9 p.m. ET, and the show's fans are unhappy. This comes after the show had a rather "disappointing ending" against fans' high expectations.

Since the show's premiere on January 14, 2024, fans have been hopeful about its revival to its glory following significant hiccups in the previous seasons. However, although fans thought the show's initial episodes were leading up to something great, the widespread consensus was that the ending was not up to the mark.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Fans distressed as True Detective: Night Country ends

The last episode of True Detective: Night Country aired recently, and fans were unhappy with the ending. Although the ending solves all the missing pieces of the show, fans are disappointed with how it reached its climax.

They did not shy away from expressing their opinions all over social media, specifically on platforms such as X. Some of the fan reactions are included below:

Did the ending of True Detective: Night Country solve all the mysteries surrounding the show?

This season of True Detective has been notorious for including themes of supernatural existence alongside gory details of crimes and mystery solving. It is also one of the things that interested the viewers at the very beginning. However, as the show proceeded, things got complicated, with viewers gradually losing interest.

However, that does not take away from the fact that the show's storyline was spawned intricately to finally reach its climax on February 18, 2024, by its writer and director, Issa López. Before the show ended, the mystery behind the disappearance and subsequent death of the scientists was resolved, and so was the mystery behind Annie's tongue lying around at the crime scene.

Will there be a fifth season of True Detective?

Although True Detective: Night Country raked in many viewers, it is too soon to predict a fifth season of the show. This is because the show's creators are known to take extended breaks before each season. However, fans are hopeful about a fifth season.

There has not been any official announcement, but given the success of the show's latest installment, fans are hopeful that a fifth season will be along the way.

Where can you watch episodes of the fourth season of True Detective?

Now that all the show's episodes have been released, you can watch all six episodes together on HBO and HBO Max. However, the show can only be streamed on these platforms if you are a resident of the U.S. People living outside must use alternate methods, such as a VPN.

You can use popular VPNs such as NordVPN and TorGuard VPN to access the show on HBO and Max. Using any of these, you can manually change your current location to the U.S. and watch the show on these platforms.

The future of True Detective now lies in the hands of the show's makers. Fans are hopeful for a fifth season. However, they aren't anticipating an announcement anytime soon.