Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel's Blackface controversy explained as internet tears into host's Will Smith slap jokes

Oscars 2023 is streaming live and the 95th edition is being hosted by popular television personality and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

In his monologue, Kimmel referenced the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap from last year and joked about there being strict policies in place.

However, fans are not happy with the talk show host making jokes about the same. Many are also unimpressed by the fact that he is hosting one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry. This is due to Kimmel's history of Blackface sketches, including the impersonations of NBA star Karl Malone and other African American celebrities.

The Oscars 2023 host issued a statement in 2020, explaining his actions and saying that he impersonated Malone on TV in the late 90s. He added that makeup artists were hired to make him look “as much” like Karl Malone as possible. He added:

"I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us."

At the time, Kimmel added that the most important thing for him is viewers’ respect and apologized to “those who were genuinely hurt or offended” by his makeup and his words.

Fans take to Twitter to call out Jimmy Kimmel as he serves as host for Oscars 2023

Pop Base @PopBase



“If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence, you will be awarded for Best Actor and permitted a 19-minute speech.” #Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel comments on the Oscar slap from last year:“If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence, you will be awarded for Best Actor and permitted a 19-minute speech.” #Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel comments on the Oscar slap from last year:“If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence, you will be awarded for Best Actor and permitted a 19-minute speech.” https://t.co/KK6adMCmoF

In his monologue for the Oscars 2023, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the event last year and made a distasteful joke about the same, saying:

"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence, you will be awarded for Best Actor and permitted a 19-minute speech."

Viewers are not happy with the host addressing the slap, given the fact that he’s previously indulged in blackface to get further in his career and make money.

One tweet read:

"I know Jimmy Kimmel ain’t adding his two cents about the dragged on slap situation when he was in blackface for a sketch and had to apologize."

JT @JTriplett0825 I know Jimmy Kimmel ain’t adding his two cents about the dragged on slap situation when he was in blackface for a sketch and had to apologize I know Jimmy Kimmel ain’t adding his two cents about the dragged on slap situation when he was in blackface for a sketch and had to apologize https://t.co/tpaFplge3S

Others took to the social media platform to showcase other celebrities that he has impersonated in the past, including Oprah and Karl Malone.

Another user said:

"Just your casual reminder that Jimmy Kimmel built his career on a show with Adam Corolla where he regularly wore Blackface and they made fun of women."

The user further added that they don’t want to hear anything about cancel culture, especially when someone like the infamous talk show host is allowed to host the Oscars.

Twitter user calls out cancel culture (Image via Twitter/@cbenjaminrucker)

Another viewer pointed out that one of the reasons Kimmel is able to get away with his actions is because “he is in a protected class - a liberal Jewish male in Hollywood.”

ComedicThoughts @ThoughtsComedic



Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface impersonating Karl Malone.



lied onstage during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech.



But @JimmyKimmel gets to host the



#AcademyAwards Jimmy Kimmel is not funny.Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface impersonating Karl Malone. #JimmyKimmel lied onstage during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech.But @JimmyKimmel gets to host the #Oscars because he is in a protected class - a liberal Jewish male in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel is not funny.Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface impersonating Karl Malone.#JimmyKimmel lied onstage during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech.But @JimmyKimmel gets to host the #Oscars because he is in a protected class - a liberal Jewish male in Hollywood.#AcademyAwards https://t.co/ZPR2NRCV4q

Fitzy O’Peña☘️🇮🇪 @FitzyMoPena last year, we’re going with the safest opening monologue possible tonight. Good thing Jimmy Kimmel never once did blackface on national TV or anything like that,,, Very amusing that after The Slaplast year, we’re going with the safest opening monologue possible tonight. Good thing Jimmy Kimmel never once did blackface on national TV or anything like that,,, Very amusing that after The Slap™️ last year, we’re going with the safest opening monologue possible tonight. Good thing Jimmy Kimmel never once did blackface on national TV or anything like that,,,

Anon @OyOAnon



Typical limousine Liberals. Hypocrisy like none other. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2023 #Oscars - and while the Academy has forced "Diversity" as a prerequisite for receiving a gilded statue, they hired someone who profited from wearing blackface on television as the MC.Typical limousine Liberals. Hypocrisy like none other. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2023 #Oscars - and while the Academy has forced "Diversity" as a prerequisite for receiving a gilded statue, they hired someone who profited from wearing blackface on television as the MC.Typical limousine Liberals. Hypocrisy like none other. https://t.co/RV2fVwe1Zz

Another user called the Oscars 2023 “tone deaf” for the celebrity being allowed to host and said that the committee practices “selective outrage.”

Stay tuned for updates about Oscars 2023 as the event is currently streaming live.

Poll : 0 votes