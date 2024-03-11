Oscars 2024 In Memoriam: Full list of everyone honored this year

The memoriam segment at Oscars 2024 was a poignant tribute to the film industry's beloved figures who passed away in the last year. The segment began with a message from the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was featured in the documentary Navalny.

The emotional tribute included performances by Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli, who sang Time to Say Goodbye. Furthermore, the segment was accompanied by a dance performance, which in turn, added a layer of artistry to the remembrance.

Notable figures remembered in the memoriam segment at Oscars 2024 included renowned names like directors William Friedkin and Norman Jewison, as well as actors John Bailey, Robbie Robertson, Richard Lewis, Lee Sun-Kyun, Carl Weathers, Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher, among many more.

The segment concluded with a montage of additional names and encouraged viewers to visit the Oscars' website for a more comprehensive list. This approach was taken due to the limited time available during the broadcast.

Oscars 2024: Full list of every honored member at Academy Awards

Below is the list of all the late actors honored at Oscars 2024:

Michael Gambon

Norman Jewison

Harry Belafonte

Diana Giorgutti

Alan Arkin

Nitin Chandrakant Desai

Bo Goldman

Norman Reynolds

Julian Sands

Mark Gustafson

Andre Braugher

Chita Rivera

Tom Wilkinson

Glynis Johns

Jane Birkin

Paul Reubens

Piper Laurie

Richard Roundtree

Ryan O'Neal

Cynthia Weil

Bill Lee

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Robbie Robertson

Margaret Riley

Hengameh Panahi

Michael Latt

Nancy Buirski

Sue Marx

Peter Berkos

Osvaldo Desideri

Joanna Merlin

Erik Lomis

Glenn Farr

Leon Ichaso

Robert M. Young

Greg Morrison

Jake Bloom

Matthew Perry

John Bailey

Richard Lewis

Edward Marks

John Refoua

Lawrence Turman

Lee Sun-Kyun

Dewitt L. Sage Jr.

Arthur Schmidt

Bill Butler

Carl Weathers

William Friedkin

Glenda Jackson

Tina Turner

"The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino," Sorvino's daughter expressed frustration over her father's name being left out at Oscars 2023

Although the Oscars 2024 honored the late actors, last year the award ceremony faced criticism. Mira Sorvino, the daughter of the late actor Paul Sorvino, notably expressed her frustration. She voiced her disappointment in a tweet.

The tweet read as follows:

“It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”

This frustration stemmed from the fact that the Oscars In Memoriam segment 2023, due to limited available time, could not include all the actors and industry colleagues who passed away in the previous year.

Notably, the Academy receives hundreds of requests for inclusion in this segment, and an executive committee makes selections based on the limited time available for the telecast. While all submissions are included on the Oscars' website, the televised segment inevitably leaves out some names.

However, this often leads to disappointment and frustration among fans and family members of the deceased. Regarding this, the Academy explained this limitation in a statement as they emphasized the challenge of accommodating all requests within the constraints of the broadcast.

Significantly, Paul Sorvino and additional actors were recognized on an alternate list. This list could be viewed by scanning a QR code displayed during the tribute.