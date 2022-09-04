"Our bandmate, our brother": Dave Grohl delivers emotional speech and tearful performance at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

American musician Dave Grohl became sentimental several times, remembering his late band member Taylor Hawkins during a concert performed in his memory.

On September 3, the rock band Foo Fighters played at the Wembley Arena in London, where the 53-year-old Grohl delivered an emotional speech in honor of Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

He further asked the audience to enjoy their night to the fullest.

"So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f***ing night for a gigantic f***ing person. So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f***ing scream and make some f***ing noise, so he can hear us right now. Cause you know what? It's going to be a long f***ing night, right? Are you ready?"

The Rock Revival @TheRockRevivaI #taylorhawkinstribute



What an absolute legend Dave Grohl is. He’s lost his best mate and his mum this year so god only knows how hard it is for him to get up on that stage so soon after and perform like he has done tonight What an absolute legend Dave Grohl is. He’s lost his best mate and his mum this year so god only knows how hard it is for him to get up on that stage so soon after and perform like he has done tonight 👏 #taylorhawkinstribute https://t.co/rYpJF8MTE3

Dave Grohl also got emotional while singing Times Like These, when his voice started the break and he was seen wiping off his tears for 30 seconds before he continued his gig with Josh Freese on the drums. He said:

“It’s times like these you give and give again.”

Several A-listers paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins

AllThingsOasis @_AllThingsOasis Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters - Live Forever (Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert)



Beautiful moment.

Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters - Live Forever (Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert)Beautiful moment.https://t.co/Vx5dL3vOlB

Taylor Hawkins was paid homage to by various drummers throughout the London concert on September 3.

The first gig was joined by rock band Oasis' frontman Liam Gallagher on the drums to perform songs like Live Forever and Rock N Roll Star. During the performance, he said:

“I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor fucking Hawkins. This is for you, brother.”

One of the sets was taken on by David Bowie's drummer Omar Hakim, Nile Rodgers and Josh Homme performed a cover of Let's Dance, one of Bowie's famous songs. Nile Rodgers also recalled the night on stage when Taylor Hawkins and him were set to jam together before he passed away in Bogota.

Jordan Brooks @JordanSBrooks



That’s it I’m done.. dying blissfully with that

#taylorhawkinstribute Josh Homme and Nile Rodgers performing let’s dance!!!That’s it I’m done.. dying blissfully with that Josh Homme and Nile Rodgers performing let’s dance!!! That’s it I’m done.. dying blissfully with that #taylorhawkinstribute https://t.co/kwLXSpiJKH

Comedian Dave Chapelle also appeared during Taylor Hawkins' tribute concert and narrated an anecdote about hosting Saturday Night Live in 2020 when the Foo Fighters appeared as a musical guests on the show. The 49-year-old star recalled Hawkins' being a dedicated father to his kids, Oliver Shane Hawkins, Annabelle Hawkins and Everleigh Hawkins, whom he shared with his wife, Alison Hawkins.

Other drummers who took over the drums were Travis Barker, who played The Pretender and Monkey Wrench and Hawkins' son Oliver, who performed on My Hero.

Todd Owyoung @toddowyoung Incredible. Taylor Hawkins’s 16 year old son Oliver performing “My Hero” in the tribute concert to his father and absolutely crushing it. Incredible. Taylor Hawkins’s 16 year old son Oliver performing “My Hero” in the tribute concert to his father and absolutely crushing it. https://t.co/RgPzb7jnaG

Roger Taylor's son, Rufus, also drummed for These Days. Separately, Jason Sudekis, Coattail Riders, Kesha, Justin Hawkins, Elton John, Paul McCartney, etc., also performed in the tribute concert.

Taylor Hawkins passed away in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25, after complaining of chest pains in the hotel. The drummer was scheduled to perform at the music festival shortly before his death.

According to the Attorney General's Office of Colombia, ten different substances including tricyclic antidepressants, opioids, THC and benzodiazepines, were found in his preliminary urine toxicology test.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nikhil Vinod