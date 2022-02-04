Our Beloved Summer OST ft. BTS V sold out in limited-edition vinyl

Popular drama K-drama OST from Our Beloved Summer featuring BTS V sold out in a limited edition vinyl. Fans and netizens got a glimpse of BTS V's special edition vinyl during the drama. Within its pre-order period, the vinyl sold out. The hype around this original soundtrack continues because of BTS V.

Though the OST was released in December, fans continue to show their love for the song. As the show aired, fans enjoyed romantic visuals paired with Christmas Tree's soothing tune.

BTS albums and music usually get sold out like hotcakes, but this level of response is a first for BTS V. Christmas Tree has met many Billboards and streaming success. The OST remained on the charts for close to 22 days, breaking records once again. Fans continue to show much love for the drama and the song.

Netizens react to BTS V's limited edition vinyl

Fans showed a lot of enthusiasm when it came to Our Beloved Summer OST, Christmas Tree. Many ARMYs are proud of V and attribute the drama's worldwide success to this particular OST.

Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyung Bridge Economic Daily, K-media, has reported how V's OST Christmas Tree has catapulted 'Our Beloved Summer' to a world-wide audience.



The drama drew attention externally. In particular, the OST "Christmas Tree," sung by V of BTS, drew attention by entering the Billboard chart+ Bridge Economic Daily, K-media, has reported how V's OST Christmas Tree has catapulted 'Our Beloved Summer' to a world-wide audience.The drama drew attention externally. In particular, the OST "Christmas Tree," sung by V of BTS, drew attention by entering the Billboard chart+ https://t.co/g3hCOWrx7e

Drama fans and ARMY's could not contain their excitement surrounding the limited edition vinyl.

Yso @RangelYsobelle OUR BELOVED SUMMER / TAEHYUNG’s CHRISTMAS TREE VINYL CUTIE 🥺🥺🥺🥺 OUR BELOVED SUMMER / TAEHYUNG’s CHRISTMAS TREE VINYL CUTIE 🥺🥺🥺🥺

Christmas Tree⁷⁹ @Vmalntoplc Koreaboo @Koreaboo



koreaboo.com/news/kdrama-be… Limited-Edition OST For K-Drama “Our Beloved Summer” Sells Out In Pre-Order Thanks To BTS’s V Limited-Edition OST For K-Drama “Our Beloved Summer” Sells Out In Pre-Order Thanks To BTS’s Vkoreaboo.com/news/kdrama-be… They made a whole vinyl and promoted it as 'Christmas tree' vinyl while it contain other osts 🙂 wbk Taehyung the sold out king and the promo king twitter.com/Koreaboo/statu… They made a whole vinyl and promoted it as 'Christmas tree' vinyl while it contain other osts 🙂 wbk Taehyung the sold out king and the promo king twitter.com/Koreaboo/statu…

s @randomselfdiary is ‘christmas tree’ by v available in vinyl? is ‘christmas tree’ by v available in vinyl?

One fan expressed how they wanted the vinyl but didn't have a vinyl player for it.

alesha⁷✨ @kookiestitties I wanna get Christmas Tree on vinyl but I don’t have any room right now for a vinyl player… I wanna get Christmas Tree on vinyl but I don’t have any room right now for a vinyl player… https://t.co/qBNmc7UJmQ

Another netizen expressed sorrow about being unaware about the limited edition vinyl.

Jungkook⁷s Girl @ImJungkooksGirl I'm sad... can I still buy it anywhere??! I wasn't informed there was a Christmas Tree vinylI'm sad... can I still buy it anywhere??! I wasn't informed there was a Christmas Tree vinyl 😭 I'm sad... can I still buy it anywhere??!

Limited edition vinyl or not, Christmas Tree continues to dominate many hearts. Netizens and ARMYS described how they felt after listening to the song.

no @vantaelevi whenever Christmas tree starts playing in our beloved summer i just smile like an idiot.. whenever Christmas tree starts playing in our beloved summer i just smile like an idiot..

sayyy⁷ @holyshittaetae Every time Christmas tree comes on in our beloved summer, I can't help but smile, be filled with glee, and be transported Every time Christmas tree comes on in our beloved summer, I can't help but smile, be filled with glee, and be transported

BTS 뷔. @twehyung I made a slate for a scene in Our Beloved Summer that was aided by a great piece of music. I sing it in sentimental demeanor. Get ready to take a scene to expresses the song’s essence. Set on a cold night in need of love’s warmth. To greet your snowy night, choose Christmas Tree. I made a slate for a scene in Our Beloved Summer that was aided by a great piece of music. I sing it in sentimental demeanor. Get ready to take a scene to expresses the song’s essence. Set on a cold night in need of love’s warmth. To greet your snowy night, choose Christmas Tree. https://t.co/Ik2YVWHUTo

Worldwide Success of Our Beloved Summer

Right from when its teaser was released, Our Beloved Summer became a highly anticipated show. After catching a glimpse of Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi's chemistry, netizens and fans could not wait to see their story unfold. With BTS V's OST aiding the romance, this drama lived up to all expectations.

With Christmas Tree dominating the Billboards and the drama being buzz-worthy for two consecutive weeks, this drama's success is tenfold.

Edited by Sabika