Our Beloved Summer OST ft. BTS V sold out in limited-edition vinyl

Popular drama K-drama OST from Our Beloved Summer featuring BTS V sold out in a limited edition vinyl. Fans and netizens got a glimpse of BTS V's special edition vinyl during the drama. Within its pre-order period, the vinyl sold out. The hype around this original soundtrack continues because of BTS V.
Though the OST was released in December, fans continue to show their love for the song. As the show aired, fans enjoyed romantic visuals paired with Christmas Tree's soothing tune.
BTS albums and music usually get sold out like hotcakes, but this level of response is a first for BTS V. Christmas Tree has met many Billboards and streaming success. The OST remained on the charts for close to 22 days, breaking records once again. Fans continue to show much love for the drama and the song.
Netizens react to BTS V's limited edition vinyl
Fans showed a lot of enthusiasm when it came to Our Beloved Summer OST, Christmas Tree. Many ARMYs are proud of V and attribute the drama's worldwide success to this particular OST.
Drama fans and ARMY's could not contain their excitement surrounding the limited edition vinyl.
One fan expressed how they wanted the vinyl but didn't have a vinyl player for it.
Another netizen expressed sorrow about being unaware about the limited edition vinyl.
Limited edition vinyl or not, Christmas Tree continues to dominate many hearts. Netizens and ARMYS described how they felt after listening to the song.
Worldwide Success of Our Beloved Summer
Right from when its teaser was released, Our Beloved Summer became a highly anticipated show. After catching a glimpse of Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi's chemistry, netizens and fans could not wait to see their story unfold. With BTS V's OST aiding the romance, this drama lived up to all expectations.
With Christmas Tree dominating the Billboards and the drama being buzz-worthy for two consecutive weeks, this drama's success is tenfold.