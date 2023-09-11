"Our setlist will be incredible": BTS’ V and Suga talk about the group's reunion after their solo careers on Suchwita, leaving fans elated

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Min Yoongi reunited on the latest episode of Suchwita, hosted by the latter on HYBE’s official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, which was aired on September 11, 2023. During the talk show, the BTS members spoke about the group's reunion in 2025 and what it would be like to have a concert again where each member would get to perform their solo tracks. V asked his bandmate:

"Have u imagined this before? We do a concert as a group and then it's time to do our solo performances but our solo tracks are stacked."

Suchwita is a YouTube talk show hosted by one of the BTS members, Min Yoongi, who goes by his stage name, SUGA. The theme of the show is to have a casual conversation about various topics over drinks. During the show's 18th episode, where BTS' Taehyung made an appearance to promote his latest debut solo album, the two idols discussed BTS' reunion concert in 2025.

"It was so good that the seven of us met": BTS' Taehyung and Suga discuss their future concert, music, members, and more in Suchwita

Episode 18 of Suchwita was marked for Taehyung and his solo album promotion for LAYOVER, which was released on September 8, 2023. Both Korean soloists are globally acclaimed for their own merits and also as part of the famous boy band, BTS. Over drinks and snacks, the singers discussed LAYOVER and how different their music is from one another.

While being in conversation with Taehyung, SUGA said:

"Our team is cool in that the charm of all seven of us are so different and we all have different things we are good at. So, I thought us being together brought about really good synergy. We are so different musically! But it makes us one team."

Taegyung then proceeded to add his own thoughts on the same.

"It was so good that the seven of us met and what I can see from our solo tracks is that when we gather together, I think the charms of our songs will double."

BTS’ V and Suga talk about the group's reunion after their solo careers on Suchwita, leaving fans elated (Image via YouTube/ Suchwita on BANGTANTV)

Taehyung recalled a point made by J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, when the Arson singer-songwriter had mentioned how crucial it is for each BTS member to do their individual projects and grow so that when they reunite as a group, they would have more to offer to their fans who have been by their side since the beginning.

Delighted, BTS ARMY hop onto the Twitter bandwagon to share their excitement over BTS' reunion

September 11, 2023, is likely to get earmarked by every BTS fan as they celebrate BTS' reunion in the near future.

After the Suchwita episode with Taehyung was aired, netizens could not keep their happiness at bay and discussed their favorite bits of the show on X (formerly Twitter).

With Jungkook's alleged solo album release around the corner, and the time for their reunion inching closer with every passing day, both BTS and ARMY can't wait for the day when they will return to start a new chapter.