Over 30,000 pounds of Beef Tallow recalled: Reasons, product details, and more explored

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) recently issued a recall for Beef Tallow due to a lack of proper inspection. The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 12.

The recalled product was produced by Common Sense Soap for food and cosmetics company Lady May Tallow. The company is known for its traditional products that are sustainably processed. It mostly produces cosmetic products and sells tallow that can be used for cooking instead of oil and other fats.

However, due to an FSIS directive, the company has been required to recall its products.

Why have Beef Tallows been recalled?

These products have been recalled because Common Sense Soap does not have the required federal permission to produce food products. As per the FSIS (via Newsweek), these tallow containers featured "a nutrition facts label, leading people to believe that the product is safe for human consumption."

However, the products didn't receive the necessary federal permission. They also didn't have the USDA inspection mark required for such food products.

The FSIS' statement read:

"The products subject to this recall do not bear an USDA mark of inspection. Common Sense Soap does not possess a federal grant of inspection to produce food products. The beef tallow products were shipped by Lady May to wholesalers and retail locations nationwide."

FSIS also explained how it got to know about the product, writing:

"FSIS discovered the problem following notification about the beef tallow products by a local health department. It was determined that Lady May Tallow contracted Common Sense Soap to process, package, and label the products."

The statement continued:

"The products contain a nutrition facts label, leading people to believe that the product is safe for human consumption. Common Sense Soap does not possess a federal grant of inspection and is not authorized to produce products intended for human consumption."

FSIS confirmed that, as of now, no reports of illness or harm linked to the consumption of these products have been received.

How to identify the recalled product?

Lady May Tallow's recalled product (Image source: Lady May Tallow)

Common Sense Soap has recalled around 33,899 pounds of the product produced between October 16, 2024, and February 6, 2025.

As per FSIS, the following products have been recalled:

24-fl-oz. glass jar containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL”

2-lb. plastic tub containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”

7.8-8-lb. (1 gal) plastic tub containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef Original TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”

16-lb. plastic tub containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”

Hence, customers are urged to check if they have purchased these products, and if they have, they are urged to discard or return them.

Lady May Tallow's statement on the recall

The company addressed the recall in a statement to Newsweek on February 14, saying:

"We had a labeling issue that was found in one of our products, our manufacturer volunteered a recall of our bulk beef tallow for cooking to amend the label and we began selling it back with the proper labeling today."

Lady May Tallow hasn't provided any update on whether it will continue with Common Sense Soap as its supplier. Meanwhile, customers who purchased the affected product can contact the company through its website or by phone for further details.

