Over a million Igloo Coolers recalled: Reasons, product details, and more explored

Igloo Coolers has recently recalled over a million of its coolers from one of its product categories. These products have had issues with their tow handles, with risks of injury or even amputation.

Ad

Igloo Coolers have been making ice coolers and other products since 1947. They are known for ice boxes, chests, ice packs, bottles, and different forms of ice coolers. Their products can be used in both homes and professional setups.

However, their recent product, The Igoo 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers, has come under scrutiny and a million of them have been recalled.

Why have Igloo Coolers been recalled?

Around a million igloo coolers with tow handles have been recalled due to an urgent safety concern. Many customers have reported cases of having their fingers pinched between the tow handle and the cooler.

Ad

As per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there have been 12 reports of fractures, lacerations, and even finger amputations. The Igloo Coolers' website reads:

"The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards."

How to identify the recalled products?

Igloo Coolers recalled product (Image via Igloo Coolers)

The name of the product being recalled is Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler. While there are over a million pieces being recalled, they are spread over 50 model numbers. Customers can check these on the Igloo Coolers website.

Ad

These products have the "IGLOO" logo printed in large font size on their sides and come with a tow handle. The manufacturing date and model number are both printed at the bottom of the product. The company's website states:

"This recall involves Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.

Ad

It adds:

"The recalled coolers have a tow handle. 'IGLOO' is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations... The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler."

These products were sold at retailers like Costco, Target, Amazon, and so on, between 2019 and January 2025 for a price range of $80 to $140.

Ad

Customers who have these products can contact the company at their toll-free number 888-943-5182 from 8 am to 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday. They can also email at [email protected]. Alternatively, customers can also go to https://igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com and enter their details.

What happens when you send back a recalled product?

Customers who have the affected products can contact the company via the aforementioned channels. The company will then take the product back and send it back with a replaced tow handle for free. As per CNN, the company stated:

Ad

“Through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards.”

One can find more information on the company website or by contacting them on their various channels.

Also Read: LG recalls 500,000 stove models sold in the past 10 years: Reasons, products, and more details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback