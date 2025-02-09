LG recalls 500,000 stove models sold in the past 10 years: Reasons, products, and more details explored 

LG Electronics has issued a recall for approximately 500,000 stove models sold in the U.S. over the past decade due to a critical safety hazard involving unintended burner activation. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on February 6, affecting electric ranges with front-mounted control knobs that can be accidentally turned on, posing fire risks.

What triggered the recall of LG stove models?

LG Electronics issued a recall for around 500,000 models - Source: Getty

The recall targets electric stove models manufactured between 2015 and January 2025. According to the CPSC, the front-mounted knobs on these ranges can be bumped or nudged by people or pets, leading to accidental burner activation.

If unnoticed, this flaw could increase the risk of fires. The agency has documented 86 incidents of unintended activations, resulting in 28 fires, eight injuries, three pet fatalities, and five cases of significant property damage.

Which LG stove models are affected?

Model and serial numbers included in this recall (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 20+ stove models (ranges manufactured in Mexico and Korea) are included in the recall and were sold at major retailers such as Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Costco. Owners can identify their model number by checking inside the oven door or the bottom storage drawer. A full list of serial numbers and model details is available in the CPSC’s official recall notice.

No repairs or refunds: LG’s sticker-based solution

In an unusual move, LG is not offering repairs, replacements, or refunds for recalled models. Instead, the company will mail warning stickers to affected customers.

These labels are designed to remind users to engage the stove’s built-in safety lock feature, which has been available in LG ranges since 2015. The CPSC emphasized that the lock function must be manually activated to prevent unintended burner use.

Safety recommendations for owners

The CPSC advises owners of recalled stove models to keep children and pets away from the appliance, avoid placing items on the cooktop when not in use, and always use the safety lock. LG also recommends checking that burners are off after cooking.

Safety instructions by LG (Image via LG Electronics)

While the recall addresses a specific issue with LG products, the agency highlighted broader safety concerns with electric stoves. Since 2018, similar hazards have led to over 1,500 incidents nationwide, including fatalities. Last year, Samsung recalled 1 million ranges due to comparable knob-related fire risks.

How to contact LG for assistance

Owners of recalled stove models can reach LG Electronics at 800-399-3265 (9 a.m.–6 p.m. EST, weekdays) or via email at [email protected]. Additional details, including model verification and sticker requests, are available on LG’s recall website.

A growing pattern of stove-related recalls

The LG recall mirrors broader industry challenges. In 2023, Samsung’s recall of 1 million ranges—linked to 250 fires—highlighted similar risks with front-mounted knobs.

Samsung recalled around 1 million Slide-In Electric Ranges last year - Source: Getty

The CPSC has repeatedly urged vigilance, noting that electric stove models account for a disproportionate number of kitchen fires compared to gas alternatives. While no single solution exists, experts recommend using safety locks, installing smoke detectors nearby, and avoiding stove-top storage.

LG’s recall of 500,000 stove models underscores persistent safety challenges with electric ranges, particularly those featuring front-mounted controls. While the sticker-based remedy has drawn scrutiny, the emphasis remains on user awareness and preventive measures. Affected owners should act promptly to secure warning labels and adhere to safety guidelines.

For updates, consumers are encouraged to monitor CPSC announcements and LG’s official channels.

