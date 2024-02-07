Pedro Pascal is confirmed as Reed Richards in Marvel's Fantastic Four, production to begin soon

Pedro Pascal is all geared up to join Marvel Studios' production of a brand new Fantastic Four. The news of Pascal joining the Fantastic Four film was confirmed after SAG-AFTRA's official website updated his career retrospective page.

After updating, SAG-AFTRA listed Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards in Marvel's Fantastic Four film. Negotiations with Pascal have been ongoing for over two months since it was first announced that the production was looking at him to helm the role of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic.

Production for Fantastic Four to begin soon, as SAG-AFTRA confirms Pedro Pascal as the new Reed Richards

There has been no official confirmation from Marvel about Pedro Pascal joining the cast of Fantastic Four, but it can be expected to arrive soon. As mentioned earlier, the official SAG-AFTRA Foundation website, which lists some of Pascal's most famous roles, confirmed his casting. The website notes that he will "soon begin production" for the film.

The confirmation of Pascal as Mister Fantastic adds to an expansive list of characters he played over the years. He recently wrapped up production for Ridley Scott's upcoming film Gladiator 2, which is set to be released later this year. The actor has two more films set to be released later this year: Ethan Coen's lone directorial debut, Drive-Away Dolls, and Nadia Conners' The Uninvited.

John Krasinski appeared as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness (2022). However, his character was set in an alternate universe and was even killed off in a fight. Adam Driver, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Matt Smith were rumored to be considered for the role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four film before Pedro Pascal was confirmed (as per SAG-AFTRA).

More about MCU's Fantastic Four

A poster for the upcoming MCU film (image via Marvel Studios)

Although Marvel has not made any official announcements regarding the cast for the upcoming Fantastic Four film, it has been confirmed that Matt Shakman (the director of WandaVision) will be directing the movie.

The reboot of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Fantastic Four was announced during the 2019 San Diego Comic-con and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was originally slated to direct the film. He stepped down in 2022, and Matt Shakman replaced him as the director. In an interview with Collider in October 2023, the director said:

"The script is awesome, the characters are brilliant. I'm super excited. I'm obviously very happy now that the writers’ strike has resolved in such a good way, and we're able to reunite with Josh Friedman, our amazing screenwriter."

The reboot of Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025, as per the official schedule released by Marvel Studios.

Fans remain excited about the other cast members who will join the Fantastic Four family, with Pedro Pascal joining the cast of the upcoming Marvel film.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.