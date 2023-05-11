Peloton recall 2023: Bike model number, consumer contact details, and all you need to know

Exercise equipment and media company Peloton has recently recalled around 2.2 million units of their exercise bikes as they can put the users' safety in danger. The company has warned the owners to discontinue using the bikes and wait until they are repaired completely.

The model where the problem has been found is the PL01, which is being sold since January 2018. The recall will be effective only for the original bike which is available in the US and it won't be applicable for the international models. The Consumer Product Safety Commission also issued a statement regarding the recall, saying:

"Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike."

The company confirmed that the repair will come free of cost and the users can contact the company for the same. A seat post will be provided which does not need to be paid for and can be self-installed. Users can call between 6 am and 12 am on the toll-free number, 866-679-9129.

Further details about the Peloton model that is being recalled by the company

Peloton Bikes Model PL01 is the product that has been recalled. A problem has been found in the model where the bike's seat post assembly can break during use and it can lead to falls and injury hazards.

The recall process started on May 11, 2023. All those who want to get their bike repaired can contact the company's toll-free number or visit their website. The ones who will apply for the repair online can check the Product Recalls section of the website where the steps for installation and repair have been mentioned.

The PL01 features an adjustable seat, handlebar, and a screen that can be tilted up and down. The model name can be spotted in the front fork near the flywheel. Priced at $1,400, the product is available for sale at the Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods stores, Onepeloton.com, Amazon, and Dickspotinggoods.com.

Peloton has been a target of criticism in the past

Customers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the equipment of the company in the past. The complaints have been mostly about delays in delivery and last-minute cancellations.

A user named Megan Selby spoke to Insider in 2022, saying that she ordered a treadmill but the arm rails were broken while XPO Logistics was installing the product at her residence. She added that although she was to get new parts, she did not receive the same.

The complaints regarding delivery of the company's products expanded because of the Covid-19 pandemic but the problems increased in 2020 due to an increase in demand. Although the lockdown restrictions were removed at a point, the complaints did not stop and the delays happened due to problems in the supply chain.

As mentioned earlier, people who want to get their bikes repaired can contact the company about it on their website or on the toll-free number 866-679-9129. They can call the number between 6 am and 12 am seven days a week.

