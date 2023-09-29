"People always looking to make money off tragedy": Fans divided over Oceangate Submersible tragedy film adaptation

After it originally surfaced as a joke on James Cameron months back, the Oceangate Submersible tragedy is actually getting a film adaptation from MindRiot Entertainment, which will adapt the tragedy as fiction. MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey have already climbed on board to write the film.

One of the most coveted events this year, Oceangate’s Titan submersible vanished on June 18, 2023, while taking five passengers to the ruins of the original Titanic. The passengers included some wealthy and influential people, including OceanGate's CEO, Stockton Rush. Initially deemed missing, theories about the Oceangate submersible imploding under pressure soon became a more widely accepted explanation.

Wreckage from the Titan was found on June 22, 2023, near the Titanic, marking a dark turn of events from the underwater trip.

When a film about the Oceangate tragedy was announced earlier today, i.e., September 29, it made many netizens angry as most felt that it was too soon to turn this tragedy into something commercial. Despite Keasey emphasizing that he wanted to make the film to tell the true story behind the events, social media users were convinced that this was a cash-grabbing opportunity.

Previously, James Cameron shut down rumors about directing a film based on this event.

X users call out filmmakers for trying to milk the Oceangate submersible tragedy

Speaking about the project, Jonathan Keasey said:

"The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,....Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today."

While it is not remotely uncommon for filmmakers or storytellers to adapt real incidents, this is perhaps creating such a whirlwind because of how fresh it is on the viewer's mind. Moreover, the Oceangate case was needlessly sensationalized by multiple outlets while it was still going on.

Talking about the same, X users took to the platform to comment how the effect of the tragedy is now being seen for its money-making venture.

As of now, details about the film are still neimg kept under the wraps, but more information on the same will be available soon.