"People are sick and tired": Starbucks taking down Pride decorations video goes viral, sparks online speculations

A video recently surfaced on social media revealing how Starbucks is taking down Pride decorations across their various American outlets. In fact, the company is also not allowing its employees to deck up their workplaces, as confirmed by Starbucks Workers United. This comes amidst Pride Month (celebrated in June annually) celebrations going on in full spirits worldwide.

Company representatives, on the other hand, have denied all allegations, stating that “the company unwaveringly supports the LGBTQ+ community,” and has not changed its policies for store decorations:

“There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June,” the representatives added.

Graham Allen @GrahamAllen_1 AMAZING



Starbucks is taking down all Pride decorations in stores across the United States



People are sick and tired of companies pushing the woke ideology. AMAZINGStarbucks is taking down all Pride decorations in stores across the United StatesPeople are sick and tired of companies pushing the woke ideology. https://t.co/vpIw8Ft3gq

The world’s largest coffeehouse chain has also gone on record to clarify that although the company’s security and safety manual gives detailed instructions for stores on how to decorate, local store managers and employees do have their own choices.

"My end my entire family and extended family are never drinking Starbucks again": Coffeehouse brand's anti-Pride stand sparks debate online

Turns out, in nearly twenty-two states across the USA, Starbucks' district and store managers have prohibited the baristas from decorating for Pride Month. In fact, they have also taken down Pride flags themselves. As expected, this has sparked controversies and outrage among internet users. Check out some of these tweets below:

🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 @Travis_in_Flint



Apparently Starbucks has become increasingly aware of conservative pressure and decided to remove the items. After the results of Bud Light and Target it… Just In: according to the Starbucks workers union the coffee chain has banned all pride merchandise in the stores.Apparently Starbucks has become increasingly aware of conservative pressure and decided to remove the items. After the results of Bud Light and Target it… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Just In: according to the Starbucks workers union the coffee chain has banned all pride merchandise in the stores. Apparently Starbucks has become increasingly aware of conservative pressure and decided to remove the items. After the results of Bud Light and Target it… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UdmArj71W7

DanSolo @TheOnlyDanSolo @Travis_in_Flint My end my entire family and extended family are never drinking @Starbucks again. The damage these companies are doing to themselves are irreversible. They’re advertising against 50% of the population which is absolutely insane. I’m glad I’m not the CEO, I would be furious. @Travis_in_Flint My end my entire family and extended family are never drinking @Starbucks again. The damage these companies are doing to themselves are irreversible. They’re advertising against 50% of the population which is absolutely insane. I’m glad I’m not the CEO, I would be furious.

COFFEE @BTexas1969 @Travis_in_Flint I’m embarrassed to admit I used to go to Starbucks multiple times daily. But once I realized just how liberal they are I stopped. I make coffee at home and go to Starbucks maybe 2x a week. But certainly no longer daily @Travis_in_Flint I’m embarrassed to admit I used to go to Starbucks multiple times daily. But once I realized just how liberal they are I stopped. I make coffee at home and go to Starbucks maybe 2x a week. But certainly no longer daily

Moy @hectorl_chavezm @Travis_in_Flint My local Starbuck's had the pride flag at the beginning of June, it was later removed, I asked and they said it was by direct order of the district manager. @Travis_in_Flint My local Starbuck's had the pride flag at the beginning of June, it was later removed, I asked and they said it was by direct order of the district manager.

Starbucks Workers United @SBWorkersUnited BREAKING: In the middle of Pride Month, Starbucks BANS Pride decorations in stores across the United States. BREAKING: In the middle of Pride Month, Starbucks BANS Pride decorations in stores across the United States.

Starbucks Workers United @SBWorkersUnited If Starbucks was a true ally, they would stand up for us, especially during a time when LGBTQ+ people are under attack. A company that cares wouldn’t turn their back on the LGBTQ+ community to protect their already astronomically high profits. If Starbucks was a true ally, they would stand up for us, especially during a time when LGBTQ+ people are under attack. A company that cares wouldn’t turn their back on the LGBTQ+ community to protect their already astronomically high profits.

Employees in Massachusetts were told that there were not enough labour hours to schedule Pride decorations. Likewise, Maryland workers heard that some of their customers did not feel comfortable or represented by the “umbrella of Pride.”

Starbucks' Oklahoma employees, on the other hand, were communicated that Pride decorations were put on pause out of their safety concerns after several Target stores across the country were attacked.

OKC Starbucks Workers United @okcsbxunited Starbucks Workers United @SBWorkersUnited BREAKING: In the middle of Pride Month, Starbucks BANS Pride decorations in stores across the United States. BREAKING: In the middle of Pride Month, Starbucks BANS Pride decorations in stores across the United States. This has also been happening at the OKC union stores, we were told from our DM we were no longer allowed to put up pride flags and decorations as we have previously. This is devastating as Oklahoma has been one of the numerous states attacking trans rights. twitter.com/sbworkersunite… This has also been happening at the OKC union stores, we were told from our DM we were no longer allowed to put up pride flags and decorations as we have previously. This is devastating as Oklahoma has been one of the numerous states attacking trans rights. twitter.com/sbworkersunite…

For the unversed, there were multiple bomb threats in more than five states, following which Target officials had to either take down their Pride merchandise or move them to less accessible regions in the store. Some stores even had to be evacuated.

Oklahoma workers were also banned from hanging Pride flags in store windows as it directly went against company policy. According to it, all baristas should have a clear view of the area outside of the stores, and blocking the windows messed with the same.

Starbucks Workers United @SBWorkersUnited Taking a cue from Target, who bowed to anti-LGBTQ+ pressure and removed pride merchandise, corporate and district management are taking down the pride decorations that have become an annual tradition in stores. Taking a cue from Target, who bowed to anti-LGBTQ+ pressure and removed pride merchandise, corporate and district management are taking down the pride decorations that have become an annual tradition in stores.

Starbucks and Pride celebrations: Then versus now

What’s interesting about the unprecedented move of Starbucks is that earlier the company had a long history of being progressive. In fact, it was one of the first American companies to support LGBTQ+ workers. Not only that, even before gay marriage was legalised across the USA in 2015, Starbucks had the reputation of providing health benefits to same-sex couples.

Previously, employees have also earned buttons and attire during Pride Month celebrations and in support of other LGBTQ+ rights. The company has also covered gender reassignment surgery as part of its medical insurance as early as 2013.

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 BREAKING: Starbucks has banned Pride decorations in its stores halfway through Pride Month, the company’s workers union has revealed. Leftwing Trans activists claim this means Starbucks is "caving".



Good! Keep the pressure on, folks. BREAKING: Starbucks has banned Pride decorations in its stores halfway through Pride Month, the company’s workers union has revealed. Leftwing Trans activists claim this means Starbucks is "caving". Good! Keep the pressure on, folks.

It has also sponsored LGBTQ+ events such as Pride Marches and even funded its other causes. All in all, it seems like Starbucks used to be LGBTQ+ friendly, until recently. Now with current developments, speculations are soaring high. Meanwhile, the coffehouse brand has also got involved in a battle with its workers who are for unionisation, however, the company has not yet approved the same.

As many as 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been presented across state legislatures in the USA. Similarly, Republican state lawmakers have pulled out all the stops to stop drag performers and mess with the medical bills of transgender people.

Furthermore, the LGBTQ+ community has also been facing severe forms of protests during their Pride marches, including physical violence. Companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Kohl’s, and North Face have also been slammed by conservationists for supporting Pride Month and LGBTQ+ rights.

Poll : 0 votes