"Selling groomer merchandise to kids": Target internal memo goes viral as boycott calls erupt 

Retail giant Target has garnered immense backlash from its conservative customers after launching their latest Pride collection. Meanwhile, the brand amassed immense criticism for featuring products designed by a trans artist who promoted Satanism on his social media account. As calls for boycott only continues to grow, a memo that was sent to the corporation's employees has come to light and sparked criticism online.

Host of the The Charlie Kirk Show, Charlie Kirk took to his official Twitter account and shared a screenshot of a Target memo that called those boycotting the store as “extremists.” The social media user went on to opine that profiting from selling “groomer merchandise” to children is “extreme.”

In the picture Kirk had attached, one could read a memo sent to employees that read:

“Target will face a continued increase of physical security threats related to our commitments on continuous social issues including support of the LGBTQIA+ community and Pride Month.”

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 An internal Target memo attempts to paint those boycotting Target as “extremists.” News flash Target, we’re not the extremists here, your flagrant profiteering off of selling groomer merchandise to kids is extreme. But go ahead, double and triple down. See how that works out. An internal Target memo attempts to paint those boycotting Target as “extremists.” News flash Target, we’re not the extremists here, your flagrant profiteering off of selling groomer merchandise to kids is extreme. But go ahead, double and triple down. See how that works out. https://t.co/14jgm6S8y8

The memo went on to claim that there were several “online campaigns” that was motivating extremists to become violent following the release of their controversial Pride Collection. It went on to read:

“Recent extremist focuses are: “s*xualization” of children, gender issues, and drag performances.”

The memo also notified their workers that customers may express their disappointment in Target supporting the LGBTQ community by making threats of violence. They also said:

“Physical security risks will be highest for team members within the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Netizens respond to the viral Target memo

It seems like conservative netizens are vehemently standing against the corporation. Internet users continued to slam the organization and boycott calls erupted yet again. A few reactions to the viral tweet read:

J.Rivera @JRRivera @charliekirk11 Their business, our dollars. We aren’t tolerating this anymore and they can call us whatever they want, we will just call them broke. @charliekirk11 Their business, our dollars. We aren’t tolerating this anymore and they can call us whatever they want, we will just call them broke. https://t.co/yT2ld1XPsr

Captain Superstar McAwesomeville @RussellHoppy @charliekirk11 Not wanting children exposed to age inappropriate material is now considered an act of terrorism? @charliekirk11 Not wanting children exposed to age inappropriate material is now considered an act of terrorism?

Zeon45 @Zeon45 @charliekirk11 So parents are extremists according to Target, how federal government of them. @charliekirk11 So parents are extremists according to Target, how federal government of them.

As many continue to boycott the brand, the police have announced that certain outlets have received bomb threats through emails. The Salt Lake City police from Utah revealed that they would be patrolling neighborhoods surrounding the American corporation.

As the backlash continues to grow, Target announced that they were pulling some of their Pride merchandise after their company and their employees received threats. Their official statement read:

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

Along with receiving backlash for the collection that was designed by alleged Satanist and designer Abprallenuk, Target also came under fire for including “tuck-friendly” swimsuits in their collection. These clothing pieces would allow trans people who have not undergone gender-affirming surgeries to conceal their intimate parts.

Several netizens were under the impression that the products were being sold to children. However, it is important to note that the swimsuits are available only in adult sizes.

Poll : 0 votes