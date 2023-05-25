“Target missed the mark”: Target pulling Pride merch leaves netizens divided

American retail company Target left the internet divided after it announced that they are pulling some of the stuff from its Pride collection after facing backlash from some customers. In a statement issued to news outlet USA Today, a spokesperson for the retail brand said:

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

Recently, Target faced backlash for seemingly introducing "tuck-friendly" pride swimwear in kids' sizes. Several internet users shared pictures of cloth tags that read "extra crotch coverage," provoking them to slam the brand for "grooming" kids with "LGBTQ ideology."

This claim was later clarified by its spokesperson for the brand, who said that the swimwear line is only for adults with sizes as small as XS.

As of this writing, it is not known which items are being asked to remove from the stores, but the news left the internet divided, with one of them stating:

Twitter reacts to Target removing some of its Pride collection from its store

After the news of Target removing some of its pride collection for the safety of its team members went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed the brand for giving in to conservative pressure and removing their pride items, especially days before Pride Month began.

Others were happy that the retail store listened to their demands and slammed people demanding pride products to be displayed right in front of the store.

Jon Cooper @joncoopertweets It’s terribly disappointing that @target is caving in to threats of violence from anti-LGBTQ bigots by removing Pride Month displays. If these extremists decide to attack displays celebrating Black History Month next, will Target remove those as well?

It's terribly disappointing that @target is caving in to threats of violence from anti-LGBTQ bigots by removing Pride Month displays. If these extremists decide to attack displays celebrating Black History Month next, will Target remove those as well?

Beefcake Hunter x Hunter 🐸 @KarlosTheFog Pride month starts in a week.

Pride isn't brought to you by Target or Bud Light.

Pride month starts in a week.

Pride isn't brought to you by Target or Bud Light.

Our First Pride was a riot. It was brought to you by drag queens & trans community fighting tooth and nail; it's our queer women taking care of gay men dying of AIDS during the crisis. Remember that.

Erin Reed @ErinInTheMorn The way that Bud Light and Target are reacting to the far right angry at including LGBTQ+ people is EXACTLY why many of us have railed against corporate pride.



The way that Bud Light and Target are reacting to the far right angry at including LGBTQ+ people is EXACTLY why many of us have railed against corporate pride.

If your advocacy consists merely of rainbows that disappear at the first gust of fascist wind, it amounts to net harm.

Senator Scott Wiener @Scott_Wiener Target is removing LGBTQ Pride products because of terrorist behavior like this.



Yes, this is absolutely terrorism & Target should be ashamed for caving in. Just like Anheuser Busch caved in.



Target is removing LGBTQ Pride products because of terrorist behavior like this.

Yes, this is absolutely terrorism & Target should be ashamed for caving in. Just like Anheuser Busch caved in.

And people wonder why there's so much fear in our community.

Byn McDonald @BynIsTheWorst



Everywhere.



All the time. Michael Edison Hayden @MichaelEHayden



The message that anti-LGBTQ+ bigots and fascists will receive from this is that making violent threats works.



@Target claims that they are removing Pride merchandise from their stores to protect the security of their employees.

The message that anti-LGBTQ+ bigots and fascists will receive from this is that making violent threats works.

They will get worse.

If @Target is worried that having Pride merch will threaten their employees "sense of safety and well-being while at work", imagine how uncomfortable and hyper-vigilant actual LGBTQ+ people feel going out in public right now.

Everywhere.

All the time.

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog The goal is to make “pride” toxic for brands. If they decide to shove this garbage in our face, they should know that they’ll pay a price. It won’t be worth whatever they think they’ll gain. First Bud Light and now Target. Our campaign is making progress. Let’s keep it going. The goal is to make “pride” toxic for brands. If they decide to shove this garbage in our face, they should know that they’ll pay a price. It won’t be worth whatever they think they’ll gain. First Bud Light and now Target. Our campaign is making progress. Let’s keep it going.

Ashley Winter MD || Urologist @AshleyGWinter PEOPLE. Target has Pride baby clothing because queer people have babies. Not because clothing makes babies queer. Sheesh. PEOPLE. Target has Pride baby clothing because queer people have babies. Not because clothing makes babies queer. Sheesh.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the retail store pulling off some of its pride collection.

donatello 🗡️ @loverbutchblues What sucks even more about target removing their pride collection publicly is that the queer artists and carriages that they COLLABORATED WITH PUBLICLY that worked so hard on their pieces for the line are going to loose so much money just because target is giving into What sucks even more about target removing their pride collection publicly is that the queer artists and carriages that they COLLABORATED WITH PUBLICLY that worked so hard on their pieces for the line are going to loose so much money just because target is giving into

On May 23, Fox News reported that some Target stores, primarily in the rural South, took steps to avoid a "Bud Light situation" by relocating Pride merchandise in response to conservative complaints. This refers to the criticism against Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch for featuring trans actress Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign.

In 2022, Target involved LGBTQ designers for its Pride collection, stating that it wanted to "authentically celebrate the community," as per a press release. This year, the company resumed its collaboration with LGBTQ designers for its collection.

The company's response to criticism comes after state legislatures proposed several bills targeting LGBTQ+ people.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, about 500 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced in state legislatures since the beginning of this year, an unprecedented amount.

These initiatives are centered on health, including gender-affirming health care for transgender adolescents, and education. State governments are attempting to prohibit s*xuality and gender identity talks in schools.

