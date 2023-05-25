“Target missed the mark”: Target pulling Pride merch leaves netizens divided

American retail company Target left the internet divided after it announced that they are pulling some of the stuff from its Pride collection after facing backlash from some customers. In a statement issued to news outlet USA Today, a spokesperson for the retail brand said:
“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”
Recently, Target faced backlash for seemingly introducing "tuck-friendly" pride swimwear in kids' sizes. Several internet users shared pictures of cloth tags that read "extra crotch coverage," provoking them to slam the brand for "grooming" kids with "LGBTQ ideology."
This claim was later clarified by its spokesperson for the brand, who said that the swimwear line is only for adults with sizes as small as XS.
As of this writing, it is not known which items are being asked to remove from the stores, but the news left the internet divided, with one of them stating:
Twitter reacts to Target removing some of its Pride collection from its store
After the news of Target removing some of its pride collection for the safety of its team members went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed the brand for giving in to conservative pressure and removing their pride items, especially days before Pride Month began.
Others were happy that the retail store listened to their demands and slammed people demanding pride products to be displayed right in front of the store.
On May 23, Fox News reported that some Target stores, primarily in the rural South, took steps to avoid a "Bud Light situation" by relocating Pride merchandise in response to conservative complaints. This refers to the criticism against Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch for featuring trans actress Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign.
In 2022, Target involved LGBTQ designers for its Pride collection, stating that it wanted to "authentically celebrate the community," as per a press release. This year, the company resumed its collaboration with LGBTQ designers for its collection.
The company's response to criticism comes after state legislatures proposed several bills targeting LGBTQ+ people.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, about 500 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced in state legislatures since the beginning of this year, an unprecedented amount.
These initiatives are centered on health, including gender-affirming health care for transgender adolescents, and education. State governments are attempting to prohibit s*xuality and gender identity talks in schools.