Peter Dinklage takes the role of Dillamond the Goat in Ariana Grande's upcoming film 'Wicked'

Peter Dinklage will star as Dr Dillamond, a goat, in the upcoming film adaptation of the Wicked musical. During their presentation at CinemaCon on April 10, Universal revealed that the Game of Thrones actor will voice the character in the two-part film.

Dr. Dillamond, who is a talking goat, is a professor of history at Shiz University. As an Animal, he faces discrimination in his workplace but is well-liked by Elphaba. He becomes a mentor to her and warns her about the rising threat against the speaking animals in the land of Oz.

With singer Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in leading roles, Wicked is directed by Crazy Rich Asians director, Jon Chu. The musical film is set to be released on November 27, 2024.

Who has been cast in Wicked besides Peter Dinklage?

Adapted from the stage musical of the same name which, in turn, was adapted from a novel, the Wicked film has been in development since 2009. However, the movie was continuously put on hold by Universal.

On November 2021, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were reported by Variety to have been cast in the musical. Both singers have previously performed musical numbers from Wicked in televised events. Grande will be portraying Glinda onscreen while Erivo is set to take the mantle of Elphaba.

Taking to Instagram to announce their casting on November 5, 2021, both stars shared their support for each other in notes they sent one another. Ariana Grande wrote:

"Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in oz. All my love, Ari."

In her note, Cynthia Erivo wrote:

""Pink goes good with green." Congratulations Miss A, The part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia."

In September 2022, Variety broke the news that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey had been cast as Fiyero, the love interest of Elphaba. Taking to X, Jon Chu expressed his excitement at the casting:

"He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!"

Later that year, the publication revealed the names of more actors who had been cast in supporting roles. Academy-winner Michelle Yeoh is set to appear as Madame Morrible, a headmistress at Shiz University. Joining the cast is also Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Bronwyn James as ShenShen and Keala Settle as Miss Coddle. Besides them, Colin Michael Carmichael, Adam James, Aaron Teoh, and Grecia de la Paz have also been reported to be part of the Wicked cast.

The plot of Wicked revolves around friends Glinda and Elphaba, and the events leading up to Dorothy's arrival in Oz. According to the official movie website:

"[Glinda and Elphaba] meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths."

It continues,

"Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."

Produced by Marc Platt and David Stone, Wicked will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024, with its sequel Wicked Part Two scheduled to be released on November 26, 2025.