"She did this for the stans": Internet divided over Ariana Grande's re-imagined song 'The Boy is Mine'

On March 8, singer Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, to positive reception. Described as a "concept album," the work has been labeled as a pop and R&B record. Grande collaborated with renowned producer Max Martin to bring the 13-track album to life, which also features elements of dance music.

However, one of the songs, The Boy is Mine, has sparked controversy on social media. A re-imagined version of the 1998 song by Brandy and Monica, fans are divided over Ariana's decision to add the song to her album in light of "homewrecker" allegations.

One fan, @zxebella, posted on X:

"Ariana describing the boy is mine as a bad girl anthem yeah she did this for the stans of the lost song that is how i look on you."

Last year, Ariana Grande made headlines after she was accused of being a homewrecker. On the Internet, she was blamed for her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater's divorce once it became known that she was dating him.

Fans have differing opinions on Grande's version of the song because the original is a duet featuring two women fighting over the same man.

Fans react to Ariana Grande's song The Boy is Mine

On March 7, Apple Music released an interview with Ariana Grande with host Zane Lowe. During the conversation, Grande revealed that the song The Boy is Mine was "a bad girl anthem." An extension of her unreleased song Fantasize, Grande referred to The Boy is Mine as "an elevated version."

Talking about the new song, she said:

"I'll play the bad girl, now here's your bad girl anthem."

Fans were quick to react to the song on social media. Many loved it, taking to X to express their opinions.

However, not all reactions were positive. Many called out Ariana Grande's homewrecking allegations and even mocked her partner Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande is set to appear on Saturday Night Live on March 9 as a musical guest to promote her new album. Eternal Sunshine is now available to stream on all platforms.